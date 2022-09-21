Mayoral candidates Ouellette, Klein promise rail relocation, infrastructure plans for Winnipeg

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette wants the city to complete a detailed rail relocation study that lays out the full costs and benefits of moving the CPR Winnipeg Yards out of the city.

The former Liberal MP said Wednesday if he's elected mayor in October, Winnipeg will commission a rail relocation study promised by the former NDP government but cancelled when the Progressive Conservatives took power.

That study would lay out the costs associated with building new rail infrastructure outside the city, ideally at a new intermodal facility with connections to trucking and air freight, Ouellette said.

The study, he added, would also determine the economic, environmental and social benefits of redeveloping a vast swath of the city, as the CPR Yards stretch from McPhillips Street to Main Street, dividing the North End from central Winnipeg neighbourhoods.

"You can't make a decision if you don't have the numbers," he said at a news conference on the edge of the yards, near the south foot of Arlington Bridge.

Without a cost estimate from experts "who can actually lay out what's actually going on and how much it would cost … no one's going to move forward," he said. "It's just going to be a pie-in-the-sky dream."

Ouellette said rail companies could save a considerable amount of money from the relocation, but won't take part in a conversation about it if the city does not demonstrate it's a priority.

"If the local community doesn't ask for it, then the federal government is not going to impose it," he said.

In June, rival mayoral candidate Shaun Loney also said he would revive rail relocation discussions if elected.

Ouellette also pledged Wednesday to revamp the city's transportation master plan to consider using existing railway rights of way for bus corridors or light rail transit.

The city's current plan calls for extending the existing rapid transit Blue Line and creating two more high-frequency lines that would use existing streets instead of building bus corridors. The cost of that work was estimated at $588 million to $1.1 billion in 2021.

Mayoral candidate Glen Murray has pledged to complete all three of these lines by 2030. Ouellette questioned the wisdom of that pledge without examining whether rail rights of way could be used instead.

Klein promises infrastructure plan

Mayoral candidate Kevin Klein also focused on infrastructure Wednesday, pledging to spend $2 million on a plan to outline the city's priorities.

This plan would ensure the city builds new roads and bridges that are the highest priorities, rather than engaging in ad hoc decision-making driven by political priorities, he said.

Mayoral candidate Kevin Klein, with campaign manager Nancy Cooke, says a proper infrastructure plan would allow Winnipeg to make decisions based on priorities, not politics. (Warren Kay/CBC)

During Brian Bowman's time as Winnipeg's mayor, the city put off replacing the Arlington and Louise bridges, long identified as priorities in transportation plans, in favour of new underpasses on Waverley Street and Plessis Road. The latter were provincial and federal priorities.

"If the Louise Bridge and the Arlington Bridge are No. 1 priorities based on our infrastructure deficit, they will be done first," said Klein, speaking at his campaign office.

The city councillor said as mayor, he would be able to convince federal and provincial governments to stick with a plan.

If the city has information from experts "that show[s] this is a priority … for our infrastructure, I cannot imagine any level of government saying no to that," he said.

Klein would not say whether transit would be part of his infrastructure plan. Winnipeggers find the transit service too unsafe and inconvenient right now, he said, and would rather see it improved without more money invested.

Klein also criticized Murray's plan to spend more than $1 billion buying electric buses and creating charging infrastructure for the vehicles.

Seize derelict properties: Motkaluk

Meanwhile, candidate Jenny Motkaluk said Wednesday she wants the city to use the powers it already has to seize derelict properties.

Vacant and derelict houses are a danger to the community, and the city already has the power to act, she said.

"I'm going to use our powers under the existing laws to take these houses away from irresponsible property owners and put them in the hands of people who will fix them," she said at a news conference.

Motkaluk made the announcement in front of a boarded-up house on William Avenue. Windows on the upper floor were exposed and the glass had been smashed.

Mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk wants Winnipeg to use powers it already has to seize more vacant and derelict buildings. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Fire officials have said vacant and derelict buildings are susceptible to crime and arson.

"Winnipeg's leadership over the last 25 years has not had the courage to do what needs to be done, but I have that courage and I will do what needs to be done," Motkaluk said.

The city's vacant buildings bylaw allows the city to issue fines to owners for boarded-up buildings and conduct annual inspections, with the option of issuing tickets for violations.

In 2020, the city approved an empty-building fee for long-term vacant buildings, which charges owners one per cent of the property's most recently assessed value every year.

The city also has the power to seize properties without compensation if the owners have been convicted under the vacant buildings bylaw.

Motkaluk promised to push city officials to initiate seizures.

"As mayor, I promise that I will seize every derelict house in this city and get them into the hands of private people who will fix them and make them into affordable rentals," Motkaluk said.

Earlier in the campaign, Klein pledged to increase fees on properties that pose a hazard and speed up demolition permits.

Motkaluk, Klein, Loney, Murray and Ouellette are among 11 candidates running for mayor. Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Scott Gillingham, Rick Shone and Don Woodstock are all now eligible to appear on the ballot, which will officially be set on Wednesday evening, after nominations closed Tuesday.

Advance voting starts on Oct. 3 and election day is Oct. 26.