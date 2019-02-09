Otter found living under garbage bin in downtown Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Humane Society's emergency response team has had some pretty odd calls over the years, but likely nothing otter than one they received Friday afternoon.

The agency responded to a report of an otter living under a downtown Dumpster.

Nihal Bhullar, a 20-year-old University of Winnipeg student, called authorities after stumbling along the otter over her lunch-hour.

Bhullar was walking back to class when she noticed a small crowd around a garbage bin between two apartments on Balmoral Street, across from the university's east doors.

Bhullar thought she'd misheard the man who told her there was an otter under the garbage.

"He showed me a video and I was like 'wait, what?'"

'He needs to be saved'

Eventually the crowd dispersed, and Bhullar found herself alone with the otter.

"I thought, I've got to call someone because he clearly does not belong here," she said.

"He's far from home, he needs to be saved."

Bhullar was joined by Dawn Williams, who lives in the apartment at 391 Balmoral Street next to the otter's chosen dumpster, and the pair waited for help to arrive.

Nihal Bhullar, left, and Dawn Williams stand next to the garbage bin where the otter was found Friday. (Shane Gibson/CBC)

Bhullar says they talked to the otter, and and made sure the misplaced mammal didn't leave the safety of the garbage can.

They also gave the otter a name.

"We called him Otty the otter," laughed Bhullar.

"Me and Dawn were outside in the freezing cold for two hours with him — obviously we came up with a name."

The pair say Otty looked healthy and happy enough to be living under a garbage can, at least until until crews arrived.

That's when Otty took off running, says Bhullar.

The otter can be seen amongst garbage around the dumpster it was found living under Friday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Nihal Bhullar)

"He managed to escape from them and run under a fence and then he went under another fence and another one after that," she said.

After his flight, Otty ended up in a gap behind the apartments.

Thankfully, Williams was there to let rescuers in the front of the apartment block and lead them to the back door where they came face-to-face with the wily animal.

'It was not natural habitat for him'

After a further brief chase, crews caught Otty using a net, and put him in their truck bound for the Humane Society, where manager of investigation and emergency response, Heather Neil, says Otty spent the afternoon "resting comfortably."

"We have him tucked away, we keep the lights dim and kind of keep him away from people so we don't cause him any stress," she told CBC News.

"Otherwise, he seems to be OK."

Neil can't say why or how the otter got under the dumpster, but figures Otty had been there for a few days based on reports they'd gotten and the fact the otter had built a pair of small slides in the snow leading to the dumpster — just like the animal does to get down riverbanks in the wild.

Otty the otter relaxes at Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre Friday while awaiting to be released back into the wild. (Photo courtesy of Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre)

"We don't come across otters, generally, you see them along the riverbanks, and that's where their natural habitat is, but this one was quite a ways away from the river," she said.

"I have no explanation about how he got there, but it was not natural habitat for him."

She says it's the first time they've received a call about an otter.

A spokesperson from Manitoba Conservation said otters can live within city limits along the Red River and have occasionally been reported roaming in the city.

Neil said Otty has been taken to Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre to get checked over and will be released back into the wild if the otter is given a clean bill of heath.