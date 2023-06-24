Man found critically injured on Osborne Village road

A man is in hospital in critical condition after being found on the road in Osborne Village early Saturday.

Police and paramedics came across the man on Stradbrook Avenue between Osborne and Scott streets around 2:30 a.m.

Information gathered by police indicated the man was in a "state of distress" before they came across him, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Spokesperson Const. Jason Michalyshen said investigators are trying to piece together what happened to him. While he's been identified, it's not yet known if he was struck by a vehicle or assaulted, Michalyshen said.

Police said they're asking anyone who had contact with or may have seen the man prior to his being found to contact them.

Anyone with surveillance footage or information regarding any incident is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

