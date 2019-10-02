Fire in homeless camp cloaks Winnipeg bridge in dark smoke

A thick blanket of smoke filled the air around the Osborne Bridge in Winnipeg on Wednesday morning when a fire burned through a homeless camp.

Emergency crews were called around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday to the bridge, which was shrouded in dark smoke as morning commuters drove across.

A cloud of smoke shrouds the Osborne Bridge on Wednesday morning. (Submitted)

Some reports on social media platforms said flames could be seen coming from under the northbound lanes of the bridge.

A homeless camp has been set up under the bridge for much of the past five months.

The flames were brought under control within a short time and the smoke quickly dissipated as firefighters walked through the debris in the camp.

About five or six people lived in the camp, said a fire department spokesperson, and one person might have burned a hand but left before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Dark smoke chokes the air over Osborne Village on Wednesday morning. (Tyson Koschik/CBC) Smoke pours out from under the Osborne Bridge on Wednesday morning. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)