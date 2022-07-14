Man shot by police in Osborne Village upgraded to stable condition

A man shot and seriously injured by Winnipeg police in Osborne Village Wednesday afternoon is now in stable condition, the provincial police watchdog says.

Winnipeg police notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba on Wednesday that one of their officers had shot a man outside an apartment block on Gertrude Avenue, the watchdog agency said in a Thursday news release.

Several Winnipeg police units, including the service's tactical team, responded to a call around 3 p.m. at 391 Gertrude Ave.

A man who police say was armed with a gun was in front of the three-storey apartment block.

Several stun guns with wires still attached were seen on the ground after the shooting on Wednesday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The police service told the IIU that officers tried to de-escalate the situation through negotiation, and used a Taser in an unsuccessful attempt to disarm the man, Thursday's news release said.

The man then allegedly pointed the gun toward the police, and an officer shot him.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries in unstable condition but has since stabilized, according to the IIU, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba.

The investigative unit is asking anyone who has information or video footage that might help to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.