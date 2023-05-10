Pedestrian scramble at River and Osborne part of neighbourhood blueprint

A vision of a revitalized Osborne Village could involve allowing pedestrians to cross in all directions at one of its most prominent intersections.

The Osborne Village BIZ has released a "blueprint" for redeveloping the community, with a focus on making its main strip along Osborne Street friendlier to people on foot, bikes and using transit.

"The character and vibrancy of Osborne Street — the namesake of the Village and its iconic character 'main street' — has gradually been eroded in favour of a city focus on facilitating the flow of traffic through the area," the report states.

One idea floated in the document calls for a pedestrian scramble at Osborne Street and River Avenue, where all cars would stop while pedestrians cross in any direction.

"We have a high pedestrian volume of people that live in this neighbourhood, a high traffic of people that ride bikes, and we need to create a neighbourhood that supports mobility for all kinds of people to move … safely and efficiently," said Lindsay Somers, executive director of the BIZ.

If approved, it would make it the first such intersection in the city.

The Osborne Village BIZ plan to revitalize the neighbourhood includes a proposal to introduce a pedestrian scramble at the intersection of River Avenue and Osborne Street. (Osborne Village BIZ)

That plan would involve closing the turning lane at the northwest corner from Osborne onto River.

The city's Road Safety Strategic Action Plan identifies pedestrian scrambles as an item of future study. Other Canadian cities that have implemented pedestrian scrambles include Toronto and Calgary.

Some area residents and workers who spoke to CBC News supported the plan.

"It's a busy corner and a lot of people use it for a lot of different reasons," said Gabrielle Funk.

"Even myself, I'll run across the street when I get the opportunity, even if the light is red."

Stacey Weber said the idea could work in the summer.

"It would fit in with the feel of Osborne Village. It would be fun," she said.

One driver, who identified himself as Rod, said he worried the plan would cause greater traffic congestion.

"I love the idea of active transportation and all the rest of that good stuff, for sure. Do it right," he said.

Narrower lanes, wider sidewalks

Once deemed one of Canada's greatest neighbourhoods, the Village has gone through a decade of decline, with many vacant store fronts.

The report outlines a plan for reorienting traffic flows aimed at promoting a more vibrant and healthier neighbourhood.

The Osborne Village BIZ also calls for "pedestrian friendly traffic speeds," with curb lanes dedicated for buses and bikes during peak hours, and parking on both sides of the street during off-peak hours.

The document proposes narrowing traffic lanes from 3.25 metres to 3 metres and increasing the width of sidewalks from 4.25 metres to 4.75 metres.

Bloor Street in Toronto has nearly the same right-of-way width from building face to building face, and accommodates pedestrian, bike and vehicular traffic, with parking on one side, the report states.

"That intersection is super iconic. It's probably as iconic as Portage and Main," said Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry), who serves on the board of the Osborne Village BIZ.

"The street reconfiguration is meant to advance a healthy neighbourhood strategy."

The Osborne Village BIZ has proposed a pedestrian scramble at River Avenue and Osborne Street. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

As part of the revitalization efforts, the report calls on the City of Winnipeg to develop a new secondary plan, which directs how an area of land is to be developed and used. The current secondary plan for Osborne Village was implemented in 2006, and is nearing the end of its 20-year lifespan.

Rollins plans to bring forward a motion that would put the BIZ plan on the agendas of all city council's standing policy committees, so it can inform "not only the public service, but other councillors that are making decisions, as we all do, in each other's wards."

Any decisions on capital projects in right-of-ways would need the approval of the public works committee and then council, city spokesperson Kalen Qually said in an email.