Police ID victim of Osborne Village homicide, make arrest

A man found dead last week near the corner of River Avenue and Osborne Street in Winnipeg has been identified as 41-year-old Oghenetega Ufuoma.

A 38-year-old man, Nevis Carter, has been charged with manslaughter, police said in a news release on Monday.

Emergency crews were called around 7 a.m. on Nov. 18 to the busy corner of Osborne Village about an unresponsive man on the ground. When they arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators say Ufuoma and Carter were known to frequent the area and that Ufuoma was attacked during an altercation inside a bus shelter on the northeast corner.

Police also said other people were inside the shelter at the time and could have valuable information to assist investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).