Osborne Village historic home may lose heritage status due to crumbling structure

A historic building in Winnipeg's Osborne Village neighbourhood could lose its heritage status since it's structurally falling apart.

John C. Falls House at 36 Roslyn Road is on the city's list of Historical Resources, to prevent any demolition and preserve the architecture as must as possible. The brick building used to be the home of Winnipeg businessman John Claire Falls.

Jerry Cianflone, owner of the Pizza Hotline chain, bought the house in August 2021, understanding it would need some updates.

"I wasn't afraid of it, though, because as I said, I've done other projects," he said. "I thought, it shouldn't be so bad. But unfortunately, that wasn't the case."

He said he wanted to put his office in there, and rent out some space to other tenants. But when he started to renovate, he realized the building was in worse shape than he'd realized.

Now, he's asking city council to remove the building's heritage status so he can demolish it and build something new.

"This is my first ever with a historic building, so I'm going to be sensitive," he said in an interview.

"I just want to bring in the experts who have done this before because I don't want to step on anyone's toes. I want to respect the past and build something beautiful."

Cianflone said he's not sure what he'll building, but anything new would have to be approved under the city's Osborne Village Secondary Plan.

Building on the brink of collapse

The committee heard the ground beneath the building is shifting, and its stone foundation is in such bad shape that the brick walls and supports have started to move. The brick layers are also not secured together, allowing the bricks to pull apart from the structure.

Cianflone's consultants told the committee the home is on the brink of collapse, and that the existing tenants have six months to get out.

The house at 36 Roslyn Road is under the city's heritage status protection. (Google Maps Streetview)

To keep the integrity of the home, Cianflone said it would cost $3.1 million to take the house apart, replace the foundation and rebuild it — a cost that isn't feasible to him, he said.

If he were to get the building de-listed, Cianflone said he would reuse whatever he could, mainly whatever brick is left and the wooden joists.

He told the city's property committee that he was going to get an inspection and have consultants look at the house before he bought it, but the housing market was so hot that the realtor said he'd lose the deal if he didn't accept as soon as possible.

Heritage Winnipeg backs de-listing

Heritage Winnipeg took a rare stance on this by supporting the de-listing.

"In 30 years in my career, we've only supported this maybe twice," said Heritage Winnipeg's executive director Cindy Tugwell.

"This is heart-wrenching today to do this."

Cindy Tugwell, Heritage Winnipeg’s executive director, said it's 'heart-wrenching' to support removing a building from its heritage status. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Tugwell told the committee she's been working with Cianflone. She even toured the building to see it for herself, calling the lack of maintenance from the previous owner "appalling."

Her decision to support the de-listing, Tugwell said, was partly made because she believed Cianflone wanted to be part of the process to save as much of the original building, and build something that would fit in.

"I think the owner has gone above and beyond. Its rare that he's willing to work with us," said Tugwell.

"The transparency and collaboration is very critical."

The committee voted 3-1 in favour of de-listing the property. Coun. Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) was the outlier. She asked several questions about other options, and said she needed more time to think about her vote before it comes to city council.

The de-listing will appear before the city's executive policy committee March 16. Engineers found the Osborne Village building to be structurally unsound, and say it should be demolished within the next five years.