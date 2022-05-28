Early morning blaze destroys Mayfair Avenue apartment building damaged by earlier fires

Winnipeg firefighters battled a blaze in an empty two-storey apartment complex in the River-Osborne are early Saturday morning, which had been damaged by previous fires.

At about 2:20 a.m., crews were called to the fire on Mayfair Avenue at the corner of Harkness Avenue, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release that morning.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

They used aerial ladders to fight the fire from above, because it was unsafe to enter the burning building. The damage from the latest blaze, along with previous fires, has increased the risk of collapse, the fire-paramedic service says.

The fire-paramedic service says multiple fires, including one early on Saturday, have severely damaged the Mayfair Avenue building. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

The building is a total loss, with its rear crumbling and its roof caved in.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was declared under control at 3:43 a.m., but fire crews were still on scene later Saturday morning, and were expected to remain there throughout the morning to extinguish hot spots.

The vacant apartment building is completely destroyed. Firefighters were on scene throughout the morning Saturday to put out hot spots. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Traffic on Mayfair Avenue will be affected until that work is complete.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

