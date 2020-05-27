Even as pandemic adds to challenges, Osborne Villagers not ready to give up on neighbourhood

While some businesses in Osborne Village are closing, the door of MoNuts has just opened.

Selling a healthier take on the doughnut, Maureen Gelvis-Pflueger opened her shop in April, in the midst of the pandemic.

She's on Scott Street near Stradbrook Avenue, a few blocks from the Osborne Street strip in a location the small business owner can afford.

"It's been a struggle looking for a spot — the perfect spot, actually. Especially here in Osborne, prices for rents are high," Gelvis-Pflueger said.

"But when I saw this empty space and talked to the owners, and I told them what's my idea — it's perfect," she said.

Gelvis-Pflueger wanted to be in Osborne Village, a neighbourhood she feels will welcome her protein-packed, vegan and gluten-free doughnuts.

Osborne Village has had many buildings empty for a number of years. (John Einarson/CBC)

Opening in a pandemic has meant choosing a location nearby, but in a spot where she can rent a space at a fraction of what it would cost her directly on Osborne Street.

For many small business owners, the price of rent in the Village has become too high. Many buildings have sat empty for years.

CBC analyzed the tax assessment records of the properties along the Osborne strip, from River Avenue to Wardlaw.

It revealed ownership of most addresses on the stretch of Osborne is concentrated with a handful of numbered companies, including several that own multiple buildings on the strip.

Osborne Village BIZ 'missing in action'

Chuck Sanderson, a decade-long Osborne resident, said while COVID-19 hasn't helped, the problems in the village existed before the pandemic.

"Like COVID-19 hits people with pre-existing conditions, Osborne Village has had pre-existing conditions, and now they're coming to the fore," he said.

"People don't want to be in an area where they see derelict buildings or where they see unsafe conditions," said Sanderson, who wants to start his own residents advocacy group.

Sanderson said the local business association has done little to tackle the social issues that are increasingly becoming a problem in Osborne.

"This isn't just about putting the flowers out in the boxes. This is bigger, because it's going to take its toll on the businesses if they don't realize that," he said.

"Osborne Village BIZ has been missing in action."

Chuck Sanderson, a resident of Osborne Village, says not enough is being done to tackle the social issues in the neighbourhood. He wants to start an advocacy group for residents. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The business improvement zone's new executive director admits the streets are emptier because of COVID-19, and that means Osborne's issues with drugs, crime and homelessness are more visible.

Since he got the job a year ago, Brian Timmerman said he's tried to mend relationships with area businesses.

"Some of them did say, 'Hey, we hadn't heard from Osborne Village BIZ for years. We weren't sure what you were doing.'"

Timmerman said new businesses, from dental offices to office spaces, are keeping the Village alive.

"It's not necessarily a bad thing if it's not a restaurant or it's not a nightclub. It still creates a vibrant district."

Brian Timmerman, executive director of the Osborne Village BIZ, says his group is taking advantage of quieter streets to do graffiti removal, painting, and installing more lights. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Osborne Village has traditionally relied on Canada Day celebrations, during which the closed street is usually packed with people, as a major summer draw to the area. But with COVID-19, the street festival won't be happening.

Timmerman said once the situation around pandemic restrictions becomes clearer, the BIZ will start planning for smaller events.

In the meantime, it's taking advantage of quieter streets to offer painting and graffiti removal, and installing more lights.

This fall, the association plans on getting a foot patrol service to step up safety.