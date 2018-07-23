4 teens accused of punching, kicking people on Donald Street bridge, damaging vehicle with stick

Four teens have been charged with attacking people on Winnipeg's Donald Street bridge in broad daylight.

A 26-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were walking over the bridge around 5:30 p.m. Friday when they were confronted by two young men and two girls.

The man was kicked in the back while the woman was punched and kicked numerous times, police said.

Two men crossing the bridge in a vehicle witnessed the attack and yelled at the group to stop, but one of the teens continued to kick the woman, police said.

One of the teen girls then approached the men in the vehicle and threatened them with a knife, police said. The driver got out and tried to grab the weapon. The passenger, still seated in the vehicle, was attacked by the other three teens, police said.

The teen with the knife then turned her attention to the passenger, too, swinging the weapon at him. The passenger used a stick to push the attackers away.

One of them grabbed the stick and began hitting the vehicle, causing extensive damage, police said. The driver was also hit with the stick before getting back in his vehicle.

By that time, police had been called by someone. Officers arrived and found the people who had been attacked and a group of four teens in the area.

Two 17-year-old boys, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl are charged with robbery, assault and other offences.

None of the people attacked suffered serious injuries.

The women who was beaten and kicked had minor injuries but did not require immediate medical attention, police said.