Osborne Village pharmacy runs out of Pfizer doses

The Shoppers Drug Mart in Osborne Village has run out of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine two days after hundreds of people lined up around the block when it began offering walk-in COVID-19 shots.

"We are out of Pfizer doses at this location for the foreseeable future," a sign posted on the door said Wednesday morning.

On Monday and Tuesday, hundreds of people waited in line, some camping out overnight, but on Wednesday morning, no one was there.

Manitoba is receiving fewer Pfizer doses than expected and the province has stopped booking appointments for that vaccine at Winnipeg supersites. There are "very few" appointments for Pfizer doses available in the province, the vaccine booking telephone line said Wednesday morning.

Last week, the provincial government learned it would be getting fewer than half of the Pfizer doses it was expecting in the first week of July.

The slowdown in Pfizer bookings affects people age 12 to 17 in particular, as it is the only vaccine approved for use by minors.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead on the province's vaccine task force, said she expects everyone who wants a second dose will have it by the end of July.

More Pfizer appointments will be available once the province knows how many doses are coming and when, she said.