Police close northbound Osborne Street lanes south of Confusion Corner after two-vehicle crash
Winnipeg police closed all northbound Osborne Street lanes south of Confusion Corner on Thursday morning after a two-vehicle collision.
Single southbound lane on Osborne remained open after woman transported to hospital in stable condition
One woman was sent to hospital in stable condition after the crash, which happened at about 9:10 a.m., according to police.
One southbound lane of Osborne remained open while police were at the scene.
The scene was mostly cleared shortly after 10 a.m.
