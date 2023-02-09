Content
Manitoba

Police close northbound Osborne Street lanes south of Confusion Corner after two-vehicle crash

Single southbound lane on Osborne remained open after woman transported to hospital in stable condition

A woman was taken to hospital in stable condition after a crash on Osborne Street Thursday morning. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Winnipeg police closed all northbound Osborne Street lanes south of Confusion Corner on Thursday morning after a two-vehicle collision.

One woman was sent to hospital in stable condition after the crash, which happened at about 9:10 a.m., according to police.

One southbound lane of Osborne remained open while police were at the scene.

The scene was mostly cleared shortly after 10 a.m.

