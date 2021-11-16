Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Fire engulfs Osborne Street bus shelter

A fire tore through a bus shelter near Osborne Street and Broadway Monday afternoon.

No one injured in blaze, City of Winnipeg says

Fire crews were called to a blaze inside a bus shelter near Broadway and Osborne Street on Monday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said no one was injured.

Crews were called around 2:43 p.m. and extinguished the fire.

The bus shelter showed signs that there were people using it as long-term shelter, with a shopping cart, blankets and significant amounts of garbage covering the ground inside.

The bus shelter showed signs that people has been using it as long-term shelter. (Walther Bernal/CBC)
