Fire engulfs Osborne Street bus shelter
A fire tore through a bus shelter near Osborne Street and Broadway Monday afternoon.
No one injured in blaze, City of Winnipeg says
A fire tore through a bus shelter near Osborne Street and Broadway Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said no one was injured.
Crews were called around 2:43 p.m. and extinguished the fire.
The bus shelter showed signs that there were people using it as long-term shelter, with a shopping cart, blankets and significant amounts of garbage covering the ground inside.