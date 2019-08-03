Clean-up crew to be incorporated in dealing with homeless camps, says Main Street Project

The remains of food packaging and discarded clothes in Gerald James Lynch Park left by those living on Winnipeg's streets will be addressed going forward, according to Main Street Project, who have been tasked with helping homeless people living in encampments.

"[We need to] develop a plan that both looks after the individuals and also ensures that we're able to deal with those messes and clean them up appropriately and not confuse people with the mess," said Rick Lees, executive director of Main Street Project.

For nearly a week the garbage had piled up, but was cleaned up by Saturday morning. A board member with the Osborne Village BIZ said they spent almost eight hours cleaning the space.

Residents in the area had said they felt the state of the park represented how the city treated homeless people, and how much they care about solving the issues of homelessness.

This spring, the city received major backlash when they planned to hire a private company to tear down camps.

In the past, the city would go assess the camps, and then usually send in police who would advise people to tear down their camps and move along.

Now, case workers from the Main Street Project attend the camps, and typically provide people with water, clothes and some food, while also connecting them with social services.

But following complaints of garbage strewn about city parks, Lees said he'll work with the city to incorporate a clean-up aspect with his crews, and educate those who call the streets home to be mindful of the space they're occupying.

Rick Lees is the executive director of the Main Street Project in Winnipeg. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Main Street Project said they're working to get a second vehicle, so they can expand their ground patrol teams, and connect with more people on streets daily.

Where does the responsibility lie?

Most residents who CBC News spoke to wanted the city to intervene and clean-up the park. CBC News has reached out to the city, but has not heard back.

Kat Buhr walks by the park nearly everyday, and she feels if people are concerned about the beauty of their park, they can help maintain them, too.

Kat Buhr walks by the park everyday, and wants residents in the area to chip-in if they're concerned with aesthetics of their neighbourhood. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

"It's our obligation to clean it up because if we take pride in our own city then that is something that we need to do.

But, Buhr believes the role of clean-up crews are integral to making sure the garbage ending on the grounds doesn't damage the environment.

"It's crucial because again it's the environment, and whatever is left out there close to the river, you know what happens when it floods, it all goes back into the water," she said.

'It's kind of disgusting'

Blake Murphy often skateboards in the park, and thinks it's high time people began to take ownership of their own messes.

"It's a difficult situation that they're in and it's a tough place to be at, but [we] need to put our foot down and tell them that if they're not going to respect it around here, then they should find something else," he said.

"It is a nice place to skate and it is really beautiful when it is clean, so it's kind of disgusting when it gets piled up like that."

Blake Murphy often skates in the park and feels homeless people need to take more responsibility for their mess. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

The problem hits close to home for Lees, who lives in Osborne Village and understands the concerns from residents who complained about their neighbourhood becoming a dumping ground for trash.

"I sympathize with them, I live in that neighborhood and I agree that I think no one wants to see an unsightly mess," he said.

He added that it's hard for the average person to understand what is exactly trash, because for people on the streets, what is seen as garbage could be valuable in their eyes.

"People that are, you know often living rough dealing with trauma trying to sort of assemble all the things they need to live."

Help denied

While the sleepers under the Osborne Street Bridge denied help from Main Street Project and other organizations, Lees said that more than not, people do want the help.

"I can tell you that the people that said they don't want help we've run into many that do want help... just because someone said they don't want it today doesn't mean they won't want it tomorrow or need it tomorrow," he said.

Only a few items remain in Gerald James Lynch Park after it was cleaned up by an unknown person on Friday night. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

Lees admitted that they do spend time trying to convince people to come and checkout either their services or one of the nearby shelters, but it's not always going to be successful.

"[We] try to encourage people to connect with other services that may support them..but to be honest, the great weather [we've had], there are people that just want to stay outside," he said.