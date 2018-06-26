Crash closes part of Confusion Corner during morning commute
Two vehicles collided during the morning commute Tuesday at the intersection of Osborne and Donald streets.
Broken glass, car parts scatter across busy intersection after 2 vehicles collide at Osborne, Donald streets
Fire crews closed off one northbound and one southbound lane on Osborne around 6 a.m. after the crash.
Bits of broken glass and car parts were scattered throughout the intersection.
It isn't clear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.
