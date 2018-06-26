Crash closes part of Confusion Corner during morning commute

Two vehicles collided during the morning commute Tuesday at the intersection of Osborne and Donald streets.

Fire crews closed off one northbound and one southbound lane on Osborne around 6 a.m. after the crash.

Airbags went off in an SUV involved in the crash. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Bits of broken glass and car parts were scattered throughout the intersection.

It isn't clear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

