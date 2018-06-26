Skip to Main Content
Crash closes part of Confusion Corner during morning commute

Crash closes part of Confusion Corner during morning commute

Two vehicles collided during the morning commute Tuesday at the intersection of Osborne and Donald streets.

Broken glass, car parts scatter across busy intersection after 2 vehicles collide at Osborne, Donald streets

CBC News ·
Fire officials block Osborne Street at Donald Street Tuesday morning after a crash at the busy intersection before 6 a.m. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Two vehicles collided during the morning commute Tuesday at the intersection of Osborne and Donald streets.

Fire crews closed off one northbound and one southbound lane on Osborne around 6 a.m. after the crash.

Airbags went off in an SUV involved in the crash. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Bits of broken glass and car parts were scattered throughout the intersection.

It isn't clear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us