Osborne crash does heavy damage to building

A car crash heavily damaged an Osborne Street building and brought rush-hour traffic down to a crawl Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a vehicle smashed into the front of Mama Joe's Foodie Collective, at the corner of Hetherington Avenue.

No one was seriously injured, but the impact crushed one corner of the building. An engineer is expected to come and inspect the building on Thursday.

A city spokesperson said paramedics assessed people on scene but no one was taken to hospital.

No word yet on what caused the crash.