Injured man found on Winnipeg bridge, police probe 'suspicious circumstances'

City police said they were called to the southeast sidewalk around 5:30 a.m. for a report of an injured man. There, they found a 28-year-old suffering from "significant" upper-body trauma, police said in a Sunday statement. 

Police are asking for the public's help after a 28-year-old man was found badly injured on the southeast sidewalk of the Osborne Bridge on Saturday morning. (William Eakin)

City police said they were called to the southeast sidewalk around 5:30 a.m. for a report of an injured man. There, they found a 28-year-old suffering from "significant" upper-body trauma, police said in a Sunday statement. 

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and remained there, police said. They are classifying the incident as "suspicious circumstances."

A police spokesperson could not confirm whether the man was stabbed or had been shot. 

Major crimes unit investigators are asking for help from anyone who may have been walking or driving in the area around the time, as well as from residents or drivers who might have dash camera or surveillance footage. 

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

