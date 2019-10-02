Homeless campers, advocates worry about winter months after Osborne Bridge fire

A fire that burned under Winnipeg's Osborne Street Bridge Wednesday morning, devastating a small homeless camp beneath the bridge, has left some worried about what will happen to the people living in the camp when winter comes.

"They're not sure what they're going to do," said Rick Lees, executive director of Main Street Project. "They're like a community that's lost their community."

His organization, which provides shelter and other assistance for people experiencing homelessness, has been regularly visiting the roughly half dozen people who have been living under the Osborne Street Bridge for more than two months.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt in the fire that burned through the camp just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. But most campers, including one who identified himself only as Billy, lost everything.

"No jackets, no blankets," he told CBC News. "There's one girl who's got no shoes."

While extra blankets and tarps can be added to tents, the reality is that October has brought cold weather, with snow already hitting parts of the Prairies.

Jolene Wilson, a community connector with the West Central Women's Resource Centre who was once homeless herself, told CBC News that at this time of year, many homeless people will be huddling together to keep warm.

"These camps are going to go, they're going to continue to go up," Wilson said.

A firefighter goes through the smouldering camp under the Osborne Bridge on Wednesday morning. About a half dozen people had been living under the bridge for more than two months, and there are concerns about their well-being following the fire, and with winter approaching. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

She said people who can gather enough money may rent a hotel room for a night, adding that people may stay away from shelters because they can be violent.

Meth use may increase as well, Wilson said, because the drug will keep a person's core warm and the drug's effects can last for up to 12 hours.

Long-term solutions

The Osborne Bridge camp is one of many set up along the banks of the Assiniboine River.

The City of Winnipeg used to clear out people living in the camps, but faced backlash this past summer from the public after issuing a request for proposals seeking a contractor to take on the job of dismantling campsites.

"It used to be that you'd call 311 about an encampment and it would be moved off," said Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry Coun. Sherri Rollins, whose ward includes the Osborne Village area.

That, however, wouldn't allow for people living in camps to connect with services offered by groups like Main Street Project, or "[allow] for those conversations to be taking place," Rollins said.

Now, calls about camps are directed to Main Street Project.

"That's where our van comes in," Lees said, adding that the Main Street Project's mobile outreach van allows the non-profit to keep tabs on people, while also being able to offer them longer-term solutions.

Lorissa Helmick, who was affected by Wednesday morning's fire, is one of those people.

She told CBC News that she's been living at Osborne Bridge camp on and off since June. She's been unable to work since suffering nerve damage a year ago, she said, and then her foot was broken when she was hit by a car.

Right now, she said Main Street Project and the Salvation Army have helped her by providing food, laundry services and shower facilities.

"Camping's fun for once in a while. But to live camping … is not fantastic," she said.

"We do this so we can watch each other's backs, you know. Make sure that strangers aren't going through, and women don't get hurt."

Helmick finds the tent too cold, so she's hoping Employment Income Assistance will provide her with help so she can find an apartment.

The people living under the bridge are going to 'rally together' and discuss their next steps, said Main Street Project executive director Rick Lees. (CBC)

On Wednesday morning, a 67-year-old camper who goes by the name Granny said the community will remain "one big family," regardless of what happens.

"No matter where we are, under the Donald [Bridge], under the Maryland [Bridge], we all look after one another," she said. "Staying together in numbers is our security. We band in little groups, that's how we do it."

Main Street Project's Lees said he's also been told that the group's top priority is sticking together.

"What I thought was interesting is they're going to rally together and have a discussion about it together," he said.

But for some, Lees said, living outside is about more than simply not having a roof over one's head.

"There are still people who see being able to stay outside as the last remaining piece of their dignity," he said. "And they'll try to hang onto that."