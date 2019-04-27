3 stabbed north of Osborne Street Bridge in random attack: police

Police have charged two men after three people were attacked near the Osborne Street Bridge early Saturday.

Three men were walking across the bridge just before 2:30 a.m. when they were confronted by two strangers, police say. They believe a verbal argument escalated into a physical fight, and the victims were stabbed.

All three were taken to hospital in critical condition but are now recovering and are in stable condition, police said in a release Sunday.

About 15 minutes after police were called to the scene, they found and arrested two suspects in the area.

Two Winnipeg men, both 21 years old, have been charged with aggravated assault and were detained in custody.

