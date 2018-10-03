Coun. John Orlikow declares run for Winnipeg mayor

After 13 years as a Winnipeg city councillor, John Orlikow says he's running for mayor.

The River Heights-Fort Garry councillor is the first sitting member of council to declare candidacy in the wide-open race to replace Brian Bowman this fall.

"I'm in and I'm looking forward to it," Orlikow said Friday in an interview. "I hope to have a much more focused council, focusing on sustainability."

Orlikow said he also wants city council to become more collaborative.

"I'm looking at really changing the paradigm, having councillors be much more engaged on different files and be accountable for those files," he said.

The 2022 mayoral election became a wide-open race after Brian Bowman announced in 2020 he would not seek a third term.

Social entrepreneur Shaun Loney declared his candidacy last April. St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham said Thursday he will "very likely" place his name on the ballot this fall.

St. Norbert-Seine River Coun. Markus Chambers and Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood Coun. Kevin Klein said Thursday they are considering mayoral runs.

So is business consultant Jenny Motkaluk, who finished second to Bowman in the 2018 mayoral race.

"I believe Winnipeg is looking for some fresh, positive leadership," she said in a text message on Friday.

Mayoral candidates may register campaigns from May 1 until Sept. 21. Candidates for council seats can register from June 30 to Sept. 21.

The nomination period for both mayoral and council candidates runs from Sept. 15 to 21. The ballots will be set on Sept. 22 for the Oct. 26 election.