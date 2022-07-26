Break-in forces 'invaluable' Winnipeg community bike program to temporarily shut down: manager

A popular Winnipeg bicycle repair program has been forced to temporarily close after its front door was ruined in a break-in and a number of valuable tools were stolen.

Orioles Bike Cage, at Burnell Street near St. Matthews Avenue, is a volunteer-run bike program managed by the Valour Community Centre.

Manager Adam Taplin says he was told about the break-in over the weekend. He walked in to see thousands of dollars of damage.

"I saw that the tools were missing, the damage to the door," he told CBC News on Tuesday.

There was also some damage to cabinets inside, "because they broke the hinges off as they tried to break into things — just rummaged around all the different filing cabinets and storage areas."

"It's a little discouraging, to say the least."

A heavy steel door installed to prevent thieves from getting in was damaged during the latest break-in. (Submitted by Adam Taplin)

It's especially frustrating because this isn't the first time the building has been broken into.

A heavy steel door was installed after previous incidents, which Taplin says must have taken the thieves a long time to pry open.

The door can't be fixed, so they'll have to replace it at a cost of roughly $2,000, he said. The tools will also need to be replaced.

It'll take weeks to get the program running again, which is a blow to the community, Taplin said.

Slots show where the tools that were stolen once hung at Orioles Bike Cage. (Submitted by Adam Taplin)

The Bike Cage aims make cycling more accessible, especially for people who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford it, by offering help, along with access to tools and bike parts so people can fix their bikes or to build one of their own.

Taplin says insurance will cover the losses, but the community will have to go elsewhere to get tune-ups for part of the summer cycling season.

"There wasn't a lot in there that was of financial value, but there was a lot in there that was invaluable to the community," he said.

"We do these kinds of things to provide programming for the community here in the West End.… To have areas and buildings consistently broken into, it's disheartening."

