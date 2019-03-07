Accused drank from 5-gallon pail of homemade 'super juice' before beating death, jury hears

A Winnipeg jury is deciding the fate of a Wasagamack man accused of murdering his cousin after a night of drinking, as part of what the Crown alleges was a gang initiation.

Orien Harper, who pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, admitted in court to participating in the beating that killed his cousin, Brendan Harper, 31, on Oct. 20, 2016.

Brendan Harper was found with extensive bruising to his face, neck and upper torso along the shore of Island Lake, court heard. Last year, Orien Harper's co-accused Harmony Mason pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for her role in the death.

Orien Harper's defence lawyers, Karl Gowenlock and Ryan McElhoes, argued during his 10-day jury trial he was too impaired by drugs and alcohol to have formed the intent to murder his cousin. They're asking the jury to find him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

"What possible reason would Orien have to want him dead? It just doesn't make sense," Gowenlock told the jury in his closing address Thursday.

"What does make sense, what can maybe give some sense to this horrible situation, is that Orien was so intoxicated that he genuinely did not know what he was doing in any meaningful sense."

Accused wanted to 'patch over,' court hears

During the trial in Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench, the jury heard Orien and Brendan Harper were best friends, more like brothers than cousins. Alfred Harper, Orien Harper's father, testified the two grew up on together on their grandfather's trapline near their community roughly 470 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The pair had been partying that night with Mason and two others, court heard. Together, the group nearly polished off a five-gallon pail of homemade alcohol called "super juice" that Orien Harper had made himself.

Orien Harper testified he'd also snorted crushed-up pills, although he didn't know what they were.

He told court a fight started between Mason, who he'd been dating for a few weeks at the time, and Brendan Harper when Brendan Harper said something bad about Mason's gang, the Renegades.

Court heard that earlier in the night, Orien Harper had made a comment to Mason about wanting to "patch over," or switch gangs, to join the Renegades.

Co-accused told victim she'd kill him, court heard

The group left when Alfred Harper came over to break up the party, court heard. After that, Mason started another fight with Brendan Harper over the earlier comments and told Orien Harper that if he wanted to join her gang, he'd have to do what she did.

The two began beating Brendan Harper, stomping and kicking his head, neck and upper torso. At one point, court heard, Mason told Brendan Harper she was going to kill him.

Crown attorneys Debbie Buors and Nick Saunders asked the jury to conclude Orien Harper wasn't too drunk to intend to murder Brendan Harper, despite remorse he felt afterward.

"The Crown says that the accused heard Harmony Mason," Crown attorney Debbie Buors said in her closing address Thursday. "He heard her tell Brendan she was going to kill him, and then she and Orien killed him."

The jury trial was heard by Justice Shawn D. Greenberg.