Accused in murder trial was 'like brothers' with victim, father tells court

The father of a man accused of murder sat in silence in a Manitoba courtroom Tuesday after hearing a recording of his son laughing while talking about the death.

Alfred Harper quietly said, "yes, please," when asked if he needed a break after hearing the recording of his son, Orien Harper, from a conversation on Oct. 20, 2016.

Orien Harper was 23 when he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of his cousin, Brendan Harper, in Wasagamack First Nation.

His co-accused, Harmony Mason, pleaded guilty to the the same charge last year. He and Mason were the two people heard talking and at times laughing in three recordings made on Mason's cellphone the day Brendan Harper died.

"We f---ing stomped on his head," Mason is heard saying in one of them.

Brendan Harper was 31 when he was found dead in Wasagamack, about 470 kilometres north of Winnipeg. His body was discovered on a trail along Island Lake, court heard, behind the homes of his uncle and cousin.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Dennis Rhee, who performed the autopsy, told court Tuesday Brendan Harper's face, neck and upper torso were extensively bruised at the time. Some of the marks were in parallel and zig-zagged lines, he testified, compatible with the sole of a shoe.

In Alfred Harper's testimony, he told court he'd never heard or seen his son as a violent person. He said he'd always thought of his son as more dependable and sensible than his brothers, and close with his cousin Brendan.

When he found out Brendan Harper had died, the father said he sent his other two boys looking for Orien because he was worried the man might hurt himself if he learned of the death.

"They were like brothers," he said.

'Not a whodunnit': Defence

Tuesday was the second day of Orien Harper's trial in Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench. He pleaded not guilty last year to the charge of second-degree murder.

In its opening address to the jury Monday, his lawyers Karl Gowenlock and Ryan McElhoes said the case is "not a whodunnit." Orien Harper admits his involvement in the beating that led to his cousin's death.

But the defence is asking the jury to decide if Orien Harper was too intoxicated that night to form the intent necessary for murder, and instead opt for a conviction of manslaughter.

Orien Harper had been drinking and using drugs that night, the defence said in its opening address, including consuming a strong homemade brew called super juice.

Alfred Harper told court his son and others, including Brendan Harper and Harmony Mason, were next door that night at the home of Davis Harper, Orien's brother and another of Alfred's sons.

Cause of death asphyxia: pathologist

Alfred Harper said he went to the home when his grandchildren came to get him, and told the group to leave. At that point, he said he got Orien Harper's help to stop Mason from taking swings at Brendan Harper.

Then he left to take care of his niece, who had been at the home as well, because she was pregnant at the time, he said. The next morning, his grandchildren came to get him again and told him to go down the trail to Brendan Harper's body.

In his testimony, pathologist Rhee told court Brendan Harper died of asphyxia, a deprivation of oxygen to body. The most likely cause was a sustained compression of the neck, he said.

Court also heard Tuesday from Richard Mason, the adopted father of Harmony Mason, and Loretta Harper, Brendan Harper's aunt and a band constable in Wasagamack at the time of his death.

The jury trial is being heard by Justice Shawn D. Greenberg.