Mounties search houses in Winnipeg, Interlake as part of an organized crime investigation

RCMP officers investigating organized crime in Manitoba searched homes in Winnipeg and the Interlake on Wednesday morning.

Mounties tweeted that the investigation is being done by federal officers and a number of specialized units.

Officers were at a home in Winnipeg's River Heights neighbourhood on Centennial Street between Grosvenor and Corydon avenues Wednesday morning as part of the investigation, Sgt. Paul Manaigre told CBC News.

The front door was broken in.

This home on Centennial Street between Grosvenor and Corydon avenues is one of those searched by Mounties on Wednesday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

RCMP wouldn't provide other locations where search warrants were executed.

Details of the investigation aren't available at this time, but RCMP said information on arrests, charges and seizures will be made public when they're available.