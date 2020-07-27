10 men, 1 woman arrested after police investigate gangs linked to fatal Citizen Nightclub shooting

An investigation by the Winnipeg police into organized crime — stemming from a fatal shooting at an Exchange District nightclub — has led to charges for murder, weapons and drugs.

Ten men and one woman were arrested in a series of raids in February, March and April and are charged with a legion of offences.

"We're well into the hundreds and hundreds of hours — this investigation by no stretch was taken lightly and we had people working around the clock on this," said Insp. Shawn Pike of the police service's major crimes division.

The investigation began shortly after the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamshaid Wahabi on Nov. 2, 2019. He was killed inside Citizen Nightclub in a dispute between two rival criminal organizations, police said.

Following the shooting, one of Wahabi's associates fired back at rival gang members outside of the nightclub, where one man was hit in the lower body and many bystanders were around the area, police said.

Less than 48 hours later, Rig Moulebou, 20, a former Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute all-star football player, was shot and killed inside an Airbnb rental property on Tim Sale Drive in the city's South Pointe area. The killing was retaliation for Wahabi's death, police said.

On Nov. 7, 2019, the day of Wahabi's funeral, police were tipped off that Rami Hagos, a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged involvement in Moulebou's shooting, was at the funeral.

Hagos, 25, was stopped by officers and a .50 calibre handgun was seized.

An investigation traced the gun to a house on Marine Drive, in the Normand Park area, where police seized 22 more guns, including four .50 calibre semi-automatic handguns.

A member of the police service's drug enforcement unit is seen outside a home on Huppe Bay in April. (John Einarson/CBC)

Between Feb. 28 and March 27, three people were arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Moulebou.



In early April, police began an investigation focusing on three high-level drug traffickers in the city. Search warrants were executed on Huppe Bay and Bonaventure East in the Island Lakes area, and Creek Bend Road in St. Vital.

A number of individuals were taken into custody, and the investigation led to the seizure of the following:

Approximately 5 kilograms of cocaine (estimated value of $450,000).

Approximately 2.5 kilograms of a cutting agent.

Approximately $190,000 in Canadian currency.

A large amount of packaging material along with a money counter and a scale.

13 mobile phones.

Gold jewellery (estimated value of $20,000).

The arrests are a significant blow to the two gangs, said Pike.

"We're talking about first degree murder, we're talking about charges relative to criminal organizations — these are substantive charges that carry potentially large sentences with them," he said.

"Tie in the drug element with them as well, I think there's definitely some impact. In the drug world, dealing with cocaine and other drugs, they're historically imported from somewhere else, be it across the country be it from another country.

"I can't say specifically with this group where it came in but clearly they were getting their hands on large quantities of illicit drugs and getting them into the city."

Many of those arrested were also believed to be responsible for other offences, some of which were in relation to benefiting their criminal organization, police said.

Those charged include:

Javaid Wahabi, 23, of Winnipeg.

He is charged with first degree murder (Moulebou's death), conspiracy to commit murder and uttering threats in association with a criminal organization.

Manuchehr Haroon, 23, of Brandon.

He is charged with first degree murder (Moulebou) and conspiracy to commit murder.

Abdullahi Abdulrehman Mohamed, 24, of Winnipeg.

He is charged with first degree murder (Moulebou), conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping.

Rami Hagos, 25, of Winnipeg.

He is charged with attempted murder (shooting outside of Citizen Nightclub), attempted murder in association with a criminal organization, 13 firearms-related offences and failing to comply with prior court orders.

Six other men, between the ages of 21 and 29, along with a 25-year-old woman, have also been charged with various offences, some of which include possession of stolen property, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, participation in criminal organization, assault and failing to comply with court orders.

Three of the men are brothers, police said.

WATCH | Police reveal details of related months-long homicide, gun, drug and gang investigations: