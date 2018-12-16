Winnipeg's Order of Sons of Italy votes to open up to daughters too

A men's-only lodge that's been operating in Winnipeg for decades has decided for the first time to throw open its doors to female members.

Members of the Sons of Italy, which operates out of the Caboto Centre on Wilkes Avenue, have voted to become a gender-neutral organization, now known as Winnipeg Chapter Garibaldi Lodge.

President Tom De Nardi said the move was made to expand the lodge for future generations.

"We have a vision to grow the organization and part of that vision is supporting the youth and where the youth see us going into the future, and that is of course going to be inclusive of having women come into the organization," he told CBC News of the change, which was voted on during a special meeting Dec. 5.

"We have already, within the last two weeks, had many applications from members wanting to join the organization, women wanting to join the organization, and we are just delighted."

According to the organization's website, the Sons of Italy considers itself to be North America's largest and longest serving organization representing men — and now everyone — of Italian heritage.

To become a member applicants must be of Italian descent or be married into an Italian family.

As well as showcasing Italian heritage, the organization also helps raise funds for a number of causes, from medical research to education and food banks.

DeNardi says the group has raised over $2.1 million for charitable organizations in Manitoba and he hopes the decision to expand membership will also expand members' philanthropic work.

"This is about can we do more and can we be better as an organization," he said.

De Nardi said the national organization the local chapter belongs to, the Order of Sons of Italy Canada, plans a review of the group's name in the coming months to better reflect the steps Canadian clubs have taken to be inclusive.

In the United States, for example, De Nardi said the national organization has already changed its name to the Sons and Daughters of Italy.

"The original name for the Sons of Italy, of course, was the Filia de Italia, which simply meant Children of Italy," he explained.

"But lost in translation, or just the way it was translated, in Canada the name moved to Sons of Italy, rather than Children of Italy."

