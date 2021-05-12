Cree elder, former premier among 12 to be inducted into Order of Manitoba

A dozen people are among the latest who will receive Manitoba's highest honour for their efforts to enrich the province's social, cultural and economic well-being.

That latest list of Order of Manitoba recipients, announced Wednesday, includes both a Cree elder and a former premier of Manitoba, a news release from Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon said.

Elder Ruth Christie is being honoured for her dedication to the preservation of Indigenous history, education and community service — specifically her storytelling, historical re-enactment and teaching to scholars, students and the public.

"Through her work, she makes a deep understanding of Indigenous, colonial and Canadian history accessible to people in Manitoba, as well as nationally and internationally," the news release said.

Also being honoured is Greg Selinger, who was premier of Manitoba from 2009 to 2016.

Before that, Selinger worked in social service in Winnipeg's North End and went on to earn a PhD from the London School of Economics. He then became a city councillor, and after that, the MLA for St. Boniface.

He resigned as MLA in 2018.

The formal investiture ceremony for this year's recipients is tentatively scheduled for July 15 at the Manitoba Legislative Building. That could change, depending on the province's pandemic restrictions, the release said.

Wide-ranging list

Singer and songwriter Steve Bell, historian and aquatic ecologist Gordon Goldsborough, movie producer Kyle Irving, women's rights advocate Doris Mae Oulton, entrepreneur Arni Thorsteinson, arts advocate Claudette Leclerc and Ava Kobrinsky, a Winnipeg Folk Festival founding director, are also among those set to be honoured.

Franklin (Lynn) Bishop, whose experience ranges from leading the federal government's Caribbean Airport Project to serving as the president of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Football Club, is on the list, too.

So are canola researcher Michael Eskin and Gregg Hanson, a former president and CEO of Wawanesa Mutual who went on to support causes including reducing poverty in First Nations education.

Both Eskin and Hanson have already received the Order of Canada, the lieutenant-governor's news release said.

The Order of Manitoba was established in 1999. Appointments to the order are made by the lieutenant-governor based on recommendations from an advisory council, according to the release.

The full list of people inducted into the order — who are entitled to use the initials O.M. after their names for life — is on permanent display in the Manitoba Legislative Building.

More detailed biographies of the recipients are available on the province's website.