Olympian Desiree Scott, RWB artistic director among Order of Manitoba inductees being honoured Thursday
A dozen of Manitoba's most distinguished residents will have a moment of public honour in a ceremony at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Thursday.
12 Manitobans receiving honour also include CBC's Marcy Markusa, Sargent Blue Jeans owner Mohamed El Tassi
A dozen of Manitoba's most distinguished residents will have a moment of public honour during a ceremony at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Thursday.
The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. CT and will be live streamed on the YouTube page of Manitoba's lieutenant-governor.
The list of inductees was announced in May.
Among the 12 new members are Desiree Scott, a member of Canada's gold medal-winning Olympic women's soccer team, and Marcy Markusa, host of CBC Manitoba's morning radio show Information Radio.
Manitoba's highest honour, established in 1999, is given to people in recognition of accomplishments that have enriched the social, cultural and economic life of the province.
The inductees this year are:
- Darcy Ataman, music producer and founder and CEO of Make Music Matter.
- James Eldridge, political advisor.
- Mohamed El Tassi, community advocate and business owner.
- Doug Harvey, business leader and philanthropist, founder and CEO of the DLH Group.
- Alix Jean-Paul, teacher and anti-racism educator.
- Leo Ledohowski, owner and executive chair of Canad Inns.
- André Lewis, artistic director of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet.
- Megumi Masaki, pianist and educator.
- Marcy Markusa, CBC Manitoba broadcaster.
- Andrew B. Paterson, president and CEO of Paterson GlobalFoods Inc.
- Shirley Richardson, philanthropist.
- Desiree Scott, Olympic gold medallist.