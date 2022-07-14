Olympian Desiree Scott, RWB artistic director among Order of Manitoba inductees being honoured Thursday

A dozen of Manitoba's most distinguished residents will have a moment of public honour during a ceremony at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Thursday.

The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. CT and will be live streamed on the YouTube page of Manitoba's lieutenant-governor.

The list of inductees was announced in May.

Among the 12 new members are Desiree Scott, a member of Canada's gold medal-winning Olympic women's soccer team, and Marcy Markusa, host of CBC Manitoba's morning radio show Information Radio.

Manitoba's highest honour, established in 1999, is given to people in recognition of accomplishments that have enriched the social, cultural and economic life of the province.

The inductees this year are: