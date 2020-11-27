7 Manitobans appointed to the Order of Canada

Seven Manitobans have been given one of the country's highest civilian honours, becoming new members of the Order of Canada.

More than 7,000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the order since it was created in 1967 to recognize outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.

"Those who bear the order's iconic snowflake insignia have changed our nation's measure of success and, through the sum of their accomplishments, have helped us build a better Canada," says a news release from the office of the Governor General.

Appointments are made by the Governor General on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.

The latest Manitoba recipients are among 114 new appointees, who include eight companions of the order (the highest recognition), 21 officers, one honorary member, and 84 members. The full list can be found here.

The recipients will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a later date.

The Manitoba appointees are below, along with the citation included by the advisory council:

Phillip James Edwin Peebles, Winnipeg, and Princeton, New Jersey.

Named a companion of the order for his pioneering discoveries regarding the evolution of the cosmos, which have defined a modern picture of the universe.

Phillip James Edwin Peebles (Richard Soden)

William Alexander (Bill) Blaikie, Winnipeg.

Named an officer of the order for his lifelong contributions to parliamentary service and for his steadfast commitment to progressive change and social activism.

Bill Blaikie (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Sandra Kirby, Winnipeg.

Named an officer of the order for her pioneering research on athlete harassment and for her sustained efforts as an advocate for equity, inclusion and safety in sport.

Sandra Kirby (Susanne Hill)

Donald Gordon Duguid, Winnipeg.

Named a member of the order for his contributions to the growth of the sport of curling, as an athlete, broadcaster and teacher.

Donald Gordon Duguid (Submitted by Order of Canada committee)

William Fast, Winnipeg.

Named a member of the order for his leading business acumen and for his philanthropic commitment to disadvantaged communities in Canada.

William Fast (Submitted by Order of Canada committee)

Janis Gudrun Johnson, Winnipeg

Named a member of the order for her long-standing career in the public service and for her contributions to Manitoba's arts and culture scene.

Janis Gudrun Johnson (Submitted by Order of Canada committee)

Brian Postl, Winnipeg.

Named a member of the order for his leadership of and involvement in the advancement of clinical and academic health care in Manitoba.

Brian Postl (Submitted by Order of Canada committee)

More information about the Order of Canada, past recipients and how to nominate someone can be found on the Governor General of Canada website.