4 Manitobans among 99 new appointees to the Order of Canada

Four Manitobans have been given one of the country's highest civilian honours as new appointees to the Order of Canada.

Since its creation in 1967, the Order of Canada has honoured more than 7,600 people "whose service has shaped our society, whose innovations have ignited our imaginations, and whose compassion has united our communities," according to a news release from the office of Governor General Mary Simon.

Winnipeg's Steve Bell is recognized for his contributions to Canadian music and his advocacy of social and community causes.

Journalist Bernard Joseph Bocquel is recognized for showcasing the history of Franco-Manitobans.

Maria Emma Chaput is recognized for her work on official languages and as a senator, and Patricia Margaret Ningewance is recognized as a teacher, author and publisher contributing to the vitality of Indigenous languages.

Desiderantes Meliorem Patriam, the motto of the Order, translates to "they desire a better country."

The Manitoba recipients are all being appointed as members — one of three levels of investment to the Order, which includes companions (the highest recognition) and officers.

Simon announced 99 new appointments on Thursday, including two companions, 32 officers and 65 members. Three appointments are promotions within the Order.

Appointments are made by the Governor General on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.

More information about the Order of Canada, past recipients and how to nominate someone can be found on the Governor General of Canada website.