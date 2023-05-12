12 Manitobans awarded province's highest honour

The latest inductees into the Order of Manitoba, the province's highest honour, are 12 people with backgrounds in advocacy, education, acting, politics, science, human rights and philanthropy.

The order was established in 1999 to honour those who have demonstrated excellence and achievement, helping to enrich the social, cultural or economic well-being of Manitoba and its residents.

Recipients are announced every May 12 to coincide with the day the Manitoba Act received royal assent in 1870.

In a news release, Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville, chancellor of the order, called the recipients "leaders, visionaries and mentors, whose efforts have enriched lives across the province, the country and around the world."

The formal investiture ceremony is scheduled for July 20 at the legislative building.

The new members are:

Jamie Brown has been CEO and executive producer of Frantic Films since 2000.

Jamie Brown has helped build a successful film and television company. (Frantic Films)

David (Ace) Burpee hosts of the Ace Burpee Show on 103.1 Virgin Radio and is a mental health advocate.

John Einarson, a former high school history teacher, is a broadcaster and rock music historian and author of more than a dozen music biographies.

Charles Huband was instrumental in the creation of Prairie Theatre Exchange and is co-founder of the Westminster Housing Society. (Submitted by Charles Huband)

Charles Huband, a lawyer, former judge, political leader and community activist, was instrumental in the creation of Prairie Theatre Exchange and is co-founder of the Westminster Housing Society.

Honourable Janis Johnson, C.M., former senator, contributed to the founding of the Mature Women's Health Clinic (now the Women's Health Centre), founded the Gimli Film Festival and assisted in the development of Qaumajuq.

Janis Gudrun Johnson, seen when she was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2020, contributed to the founding of the Mature Women's Health Clinic (now the Women's Health Centre), founded the Gimli Film Festival and assisted in the development of Qaumajuq, the largest public collection of contemporary Inuit art in the world. (Submitted by Order of Canada committee)

Alvina Rundle, dedicated to helping Indigenous people involved in the justice system, was instrumental in establishing courts in remote Indigenous communities and providing language interpretation services.

Dr. Lorrie Kirshenbaum is best known for his work in understanding why the cells of the heart die after a heart attack and in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Terumi Kuwada is a retired social worker and advocate for human rights and social justice.

Terumi Kuwada has been a strong advocate in the areas of human rights and social justice for more than 35 years. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

Dr. Gerry Price, CEO of Price Industries, one of the province's largest private employers, supports charities and capital campaigns in Manitoba.

Dr. Richard Smith dedicated most of career to advocating for those impacted by the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Manitoba and established the Village Clinic (now Nine Circles Community Health Centre).

Elaine Stevenson co-founded the Alyssa Stevenson Eating Disorder Memorial Trust, with a mission to bring about essential change in the care and treatment of eating disorders across Canada.

Elaine Stevenson co-founded the Alyssa Stevenson Eating Disorder Memorial Trust, with a mission to bring about essential change in the care and treatment of eating disorders in Manitoba and across Canada. (Global pool)

Amarjeet Warraich, former commissioner of Manitoba's Human Rights Commission, oversaw a period of landmark new initiatives, including the proclamation of the Manitoba Human Rights Code in 1988.

Appointments to the Order of Manitoba are made by the chancellor based on the recommendations of an advisory council. Members are entitled to use the initials O.M. after their names for life.

The list of all members is on permanent display in the legislative building.