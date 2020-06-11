Protect endangered orchids growing on Brandon property from development, petition says

A Brandon woman is leading the charge to protect the habitat of an endangered species of orchid growing on private land in the southeast area of the Manitoba city.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were more than 1,300 signatures on an online petition asking the federal government to step in to protect a population of small white lady's slipper orchids, which are growing on a large plot of land destined for development.

The species is listed as provincially and nationally endangered.

"I go past that place all the time to check out the orchids in the ditches and stuff, and I just thought that our community needed to know what was happening there," said Megan Hamill, a Brandon resident and member of Native Orchid Conservancy Inc., a group that works to protect rare orchids in Manitoba.



She was prompted to start the petition at the website change.org after seeing plans released by the city that showed blueprints for a housing development and drainage systems at the site.

A representative for Stoneridge Equities, which owns the 132-acre-property, said development is not happening anytime soon, and the orchids won't be touched.

"There's no development whatsoever that will, or can, take place on the small white lady's slipper lands. Provincial and federal legislation just doesn't allow this," said Shane Pospisil, a senior partner with New West Opportunities Inc., a strategy and project management company.

He said sustainability studies have shown the majority of the orchids are in three places in a small parcel of land in the southwest corner of the property. There are signs indicating where they are, Pospisil said, and that area will be protected.

Orchids need space, says advocate

Hamill said the orchids have a symbiotic relationship with the fungus in the soils, and it's illegal to pick them or disturb the plants' habitat. She said the developers' commitment to protect the small plot where they happen to be growing isn't enough.

"In order for the flowers to flourish and continue to keep on living well, they're going to need a lot more land, and if you're developing all the land around those flowers … in the long term, that's really going to affect those orchids and lead to their death there," she said.

"You can't just dig up around the flowers and hope for the best."

Pospisil said the land was bought by Stoneridge Equities in 2008. New West Opportunities became involved in 2018 to develop a workable stewardship and protection plan that not only protects the small white lady's slipper areas, but enhances the orchid's long-term sustainability.

Hamill hasn't spoken with the landowners or New West Opportunities, but said she will continue to bring awareness to the orchids via her petition. With enough support, she plans to go next to the federal and provincial governments.

Her hope is to work "in conjunction with them, to create a provincial space where more of that space is protected by the province, and not by the developer himself."