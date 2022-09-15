Orange Shirt Day events happening in and around Winnipeg this week

Canada's second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be marked on Sept. 30.

The day was set aside as a federal statutory holiday last year to honour the children who died while attending residential schools and the survivors, families and communities still affected by that legacy.

More than 150,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit children were forced to attend church-run, government-funded residential schools between the 1870s and 1997.

The move to have an official day to commemorate those affected by the schools came shortly after the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed the discovery of 215 potential burial sites on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. But the Truth and Reconciliation Commission had called for its creation six years earlier as one of its 94 calls to action .

Sept. 30 is also known as Orange Shirt Day and people wear orange T-shirts to acknowledge how residential schools affected and continue to impact Indigenous peoples.

A number of events have been planned in and around Winnipeg to mark the occasion this year. Here are some of them.

Sept. 29

Indigenous Vision for the North End will hold a smudge the North End event, at 607 Selkirk Ave. at 9 a.m. Community organizations will be walking the North End to hand out supplies and to smudge.

event, at 607 Selkirk Ave. at 9 a.m. Community organizations will be walking the North End to hand out supplies and to smudge. The Saint Boniface Museum will hold a bowl giving ceremony to "honour 250 years of Indigenous women."

to "honour 250 years of Indigenous women." The Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) will showcase special programming throughout the day.

Sept. 30