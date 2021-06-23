Ontario police lay 2 charges of attempted murder against Manitoba homicide suspect Eric Wildman

Police in Ontario have laid two charges of attempted murder against Eric Wildman, a fugitive Manitoba homicide suspect who was caught last week in Belleville, Ont.

Wildman, 34, was arrested early in the morning of June 18, four days after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for him in connection with the disappearance of his neighbour, Clifford Joseph.

A news release from the Ontario Provincial Police said officers were greeted with gunfire when they attempted to arrest the fugitive at a home in Belleville,175 km east of Toronto. With the help of crisis negotiators, Wildman and another individual eventually surrendered.

Inside the home, the OPP said investigators found a Glock 9-mm semi-automatic pistol and other ballistic evidence. Police said ammunition was also found in Wildman's vehicle.

After further investigation, the OPP have obtained a warrant for Wildman on two charges of attempted murder with a firearm, as well as one charge of possession of a restricted firearm without a licence.

Wildman is in custody in Winnipeg, where he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. He has already been charged by RCMP in Manitoba with a number of other firearm-related offences.

The OPP release says Wildman is the only individual they intend to charge in relation to his capture.

The RCMP is still investigating the disappearance of Joseph, 40, who was last seen at his home in the rural municipality of St. Clements, Man. Anyone with information that could help investigators can call 431-489-8551 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Secure tips can also be submitted online.