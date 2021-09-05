'Green bean' pills linked to death of mother of five on Bunibonibee Cree Nation

A mother of five children is believed to be the second person on the Bunibonibee Cree Nation to die from a pill dubbed the "green bean."

Earlier this week, a man from the community with seven children passed away from an overdose thought to be from the same drug.

The tablets have also become a source of concern farther north at Shamattawa First Nation, where several people went to the nursing station because of overdoses.

Bunibonibee is located about 575 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, while Shamattawa is another 175 kilometres further northeast.

Bunibonibee's leader, Chief Richard Hart, described the whole community as an "extended family" and calls the young woman's passing "a punch in the gut ... then the heaviness sets in."

Hart says the two people who died were friendly people who had good lives.

Several people have also been taken to the nursing station on the First Nation with symptoms of fentanyl overdose.

RCMP issued a warning on Sunday about the drug, which they said resembles oxycodone tablets and may contain fentanyl. Mounties said they believe the tablets were responsible for several overdoses.

"Another death due to this pill they call the green bean — I don't where it got got's name," Hart said Tuesday evening.

Community rallying support

Hart said there has been so much sadness in his community in the last few days, but they have rallied to support the families who have lost their loved ones to the drug.

"When there are times of trouble and turmoil and grief, we do support one another and help one another and try to get through it the best we can," he said.

The community needs help with solutions to the drug crisis, Hart told CBC News.

He says they need more recreational and employment opportunities, and especially the ability to counsel and treat people with addictions in the community — not at facilities in Winnipeg or Thompson.

Hart says it's hard to get past the anger at those who bring in and sell the drugs in his community.

"The drug dealers don't care. They put profit above lives and they don't care about the lives they destroy," he said. "It's so sad and it's so maddening."

But Hart believes his community will recover and will get past the anger.

"We will rally together and support the family ... we will this battle," said Hart.