Close to a year ago, soon after Winnipeg Transit rates jumped by 25 cents, I wrote a satirical letter to the editor of the Winnipeg Free Press, predicting the end of the city's transit system. Although I knew that I was exaggerating, perhaps I was closer to the truth than I realized.

Think about the case of people who rely on the bus to get to work and make money — which they can then spend on things like bus fare.

If a jump in fares means they can't get to that work as easily, they have less money to spend on that bus fare.

In my case, the 25 cent hike isn't just an inconvenience — the fare is now high enough to make me think twice about taking on any new freelance work far enough from home to require transit.

This, in turn, limits my ability to earn more money and thus be able to afford transit fares, or more conveniently located housing.

From the municipal government's perspective, the increased fares were necessary to offset the premier's decision to end the longstanding 50/50 transit-funding agreement and to freeze the city's overall funding at the 2016 level.

However, for many low-income riders and even for drivers, the fare increase has been extremely problematic, as they have seen a higher cost for using transit and diminished services.

Infrequent bus service in off hours and on weekends, together with crowded conditions and unreliable schedules, can make using Winnipeg Transit inconvenient and uncomfortable, Huebert says. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Fares and funding rates for transit services vary around the country. For example, a recent report says Toronto's transit system is in a "unique and vulnerable position" compared to similar North American transit systems, due to low subsidies and a lack of dedicated revenue. Subsidies cover just 30 per cent of Toronto's transit operating budget, compared to a 90 per cent subsidy in Los Angeles.

Without predictable funding, transit systems become susceptible to the smallest change in the economy. Still, in Winnipeg, fares generally rose by only five cents per year rather than the 25 cents most recently imposed on riders.

Low-income bus pass needed

Predictability is just as important for transit riders as for the governments that fund the system. For people living on low or fixed incomes, any additional costs can mean hard decisions about spending.

Violent disputes about fares are becoming common, an August Winnipeg Free Press Story said, doubtless brought on by frustration and anger about last winter's increase.

Though it's finally taken steps toward a low-income bus pass, the city has been slow to implement the idea, which would help to offset some of the troubles. It has instead allowed a transit surplus of almost $8 million to accumulate, largely due to increased fares.

A low-income bus pass would help to offset some of the problems the latest fare hike has caused for both riders and drivers, Huebert says. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

While ridership has remained relatively stable, bus fares remain controversial.

A city report estimates that approximately 13,100 people would be eligible for a low-income pass, which could cost the government between $6 million and $15 million per year.

Meanwhile, transit riders are paying the price, literally and figuratively, for the decisions that politicians make while dealing with reduced services at the same time.

For me, making Winnipeg's poorest and most vulnerable residents pay for the city's financial troubles is morally dubious, especially in a city as cold as Winnipeg. Infrequent bus service in off hours and on weekends, together with crowded conditions and unreliable schedules, can make the bus an endurance test for many people — although not for all.

Transit can work for everyone

Winnipeg Free Press contributor John Longhurst recently wrote about "the simple pleasures of taking the bus," describing his enjoyment of his daily commute by bus. The story is an inspiring look at how well a transit system can work for some people in our communities, especially those who have options.

Unfortunately, my low income meant that I had to choose my apartment based on price rather than convenience. The bus I usually take is some distance from my home, necessitating either a 15-minute walk or at least one transfer. When I ride down Kenaston on occasion, I also have to contend with extremely limited service on what should be a major route.

This should not be the case. Public transit should be accessible, convenient, and affordable for people all around the city, at any income level.

Leaders and all residents should consider transit a public service, much like running water or sanitation, and support it in any way they can. After all, it benefits everyone to reduce pollution and gridlock.

When I lived in Cairo, Egypt, I discovered a transit system that could be a model for Canada. Although many of the buses and trams were rickety and overcrowded, they were numerous, and a variety of prices for different routes meant that almost everyone could ride them.

Winnipeg's own transit system needs that kind of availability and affordability to survive.

This column is part of CBC's Opinion section. For more information about this section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.