At the end of a long work week, there's nothing I like better than putting my life in the hands of my firstborn son.

No, I'm not defusing bombs with him, although that likely would be more relaxing. I'm teaching him how to drive.

How did I get so lucky, you ask? My late November baby missed taking driver's ed in school, partly because he was too young to take it with his friends, partly because he's as disorganized as yours truly. Ahem.

Whatever the reason, the fact remains that my boy is still unable to drive at the tender age of 19 and (up until recently) hasn't shown any particular interest in changing that fact.

I've tried cornering him on this issue many times, wanting to know why he wasn't interested in getting a driver's licence.

He told me he was concerned about the incredible weight of responsibility he felt at the prospect of getting his licence. Being out on the road with a potentially lethal piece of equipment (i.e. my elderly Ford Escape) filled him with dread. He couldn't help but think about the consequences of one slip-up.

Teen driver numbers drop

The first time I heard this argument, I thought: "Fair enough. He understands the seriousness of driving."

I was secretly proud of him, preening a little at the thought of what a socially conscious, responsible human being I'd reared. "My God," I thought. "I have this parenting gig nailed."

As it turned out, my son's rationale wasn't quite as high-minded as I thought. He also wasn't the only one who'd come up with this near-perfect excuse for avoiding the world of parallel parking and traffic jams.

Apparently I'm not the only parent whose child has virtually no interest in learning how to drive.

In fact, Alberta Transportation said a few years ago that the number of people age 15 to 24 with a licence had dropped about 20 per cent over the previous 20 years. About three-quarters of people in that age group had a licence — down from about 90 per cent.

It's a similar situation in the U.S. where a study by the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute showed that, in 2014, just 24.5 percent of 16-year-olds had a license, a 47-percent decrease from 1983, when 46.2 percent did. Only 69 percent of 19-year-olds had licenses in 2014, compared to 87.3 percent in 1983, a 21-percent decrease.

This no-driving mindset is as foreign to me as tact is to Donald Trump.

When I turned 15, I was dying to take driver's ed. Nothing was more thrilling than the chance to propel myself through space at high speed with zero effort and zero parental units in sight. Driving represented freedom with a capital F for me and my classmates.

Granted, most of us were from a small town, so we were extra jazzed at the idea of hitting the open road. Still, it seemed a perfectly natural progression in our march toward adulthood. Get your licence, get a part-time job, save up for a vehicle of your own.

Not so the young adults of today. Apparently, a significant number of these whippersnappers are quite content never to say those five little words: "Can I borrow the car?" You're more likely to hear these six: "Can you give me a ride?"

Why drive?

Why are teens opting out of getting a licence nowadays?

Unsurprisingly, money is a factor. With inflation on the rise, it's not as easy nowadays to earn enough to buy and maintain even a second-hand car.

Add in sky-high gas prices and options such as Uber and Lyft, and I'M starting to wonder why I bother with driving.

Social media also plays a role.

Having spent a chunk of their childhoods online, many teens are more comfortable with Facetime than actual face time. Video chatting is commonplace, and with it has come a need for instant gratification.

Why spend an hour driving when you can talk to your buddies in the time it takes to log in?

Zero do-overs

It's not just social media, though. Gaming has an effect as well.

For a generation raised on CGI, driving is a whole lot of reality with zero do-overs. You smack into someone or something, the consequences are scarier and more permanent than any zombie apocalypse game they've encountered.

However, like most seasoned parents, I'm not panicking over this. After a few years of busing it and having to depend on his friends for rides, my eldest has finally relented. He can see the convenience of a licence, even if it's just for driving to the store or meeting up with his buddies for D&D.

His younger brothers are turning 15 next week, and one of them seems excited about taking driver's ed.

Seems like my Friday evenings will be booked for a while yet. Gulp.

When did they say driverless cars are coming?

This column is part of CBC's Opinion section. For more information about this section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.

Read more opinion pieces published by CBC Manitoba.