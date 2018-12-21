The workplace — where we spend an estimated third of our lives — can be an intimidating place when you're the youngest person in the office.

When you're a professional younger than 30, some workplaces can feel like you're a subpar version of a grown-up surrounded by the real adults.

I should know. That was me. I've certainly felt that way and it made going to work a lot less fun.

As I've moved along in my career, I've realized that age doesn't matter all that much, but how we treat each other does. Even with generational gaps, intergenerational friendships with coworkers can blossom. It helps that there's always some common ground.

Watch Raegan's 'how to get along' guide for millennials and their employers:

Raegan Hedley, a 25-year-old young professional living and working in Winnipeg, has some advice about fitting in at the office. 3:07

After all, whatever our ages, workmates can agree on at least one universal truth: the communal kitchen is seriously disgusting.

I've been the youngest person in the office. I've made some mistakes. I've let my age show a little too much. I've also learned a lot as I navigated the corporate flowchart.

Know your audience

First, cohesive, effective teams work better with different personalities at the table. That truth has nothing to do with age. We all have different strengths and personality traits that can be tapped for success.

That said, learning to effectively communicate with people with different personalities is essential. Know your audience. For example, don't drop F-bombs or other linguistic realness in front of any conservative-and-quiet types.

The same advice goes when you're tempted to recount that elaborately detailed, lengthy, and TMI story about your weekend during a meeting with straight-to-the-point types.

Be yourself, but use some discretion and common sense. Whatever your personality, own it. Be you.

Youth can be a strength

Let your age be a strength, not a weakness. If you lack experience, use it to show how much you want to and can grow. It's totally OK if you don't have a particular skill or knowledge set, especially early on in your career.

Instead, step up and learn, volunteer and expand your mind along with your increasingly employable set of skills.

Even if you're the youngest person in the office, don't be afraid to (respectfully) challenge established ideas, says Raegan Hedley. (Shutterstock)

Remember: taking an educated stab at something and sucking at it (but learning in the process) looks way better than lying, refusing to try or not trying at all.

On the flip side: if your boss expects you to be an expert and know everything at an entry-level job, that's straight up unrealistic. The best place you can be is where you feel comfortable and confident asking questions.

Challenge established ideas

Challenge "we've always done it this way" thinking too.

It's OK to ask why, but it's important to do it in a respectful way that shows you want to make things better for the whole office.

Challenge big and even small things. Thursday pizza lunches are a recipe for office-wide, afternoon carb-comas, for example. Productivity plummets.

Here's an idea to float: why not table a healthier alternative? Ideas built with a bit of legwork, solid reasoning, and a good argument will get you far.

There's definitely a chance you will get shut down, but often suggestions and alternative viewpoints are appreciated.

Don't wear beige just because everyone else is wearing beige. Fitting in is important, but unless you are working at UPS, pass on any unofficial office clothing colour that isn't your jam.

I wore my mother's beige cardigan to a summer job I had when I was 21 to look more mature. I wish I could go back to my first few jobs and tell myself that I didn't need to act like a completely different person at work. It was exhausting. It made it difficult to connect with my coworkers on a personal level.

Besides, if people don't take you seriously as you are, why did they hire you? You might not have the same amount of lived experience, but that doesn't mean you don't bring things to the table that are valuable.