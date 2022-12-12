This Opinion column is the experience of Alia Lister, a Cree mother living in Winnipeg. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ .

Dear Premier Heather Stefanson,

On Dec.1, 2022, the Winnipeg Police Service made a gruesome announcement that shook our city, province and nation. We learned that one person is charged in connection with the homicides of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois and Buffalo Woman.

As the grief struck their families, community leaders tried to find the words to convey a devastating message of shock, anger and sadness over the complete disregard for the lives of these four Indigenous women — a story that has been told all too often.

We look to our leaders at times like this. Elders and advocates are calling this a state of emergency, a crisis.

Leaders from other parties and their members have been very vocal in their outrage. - Alia Lister

Your initial tweet about this atrocity did not appear to include the fact that three of these four women were First Nations, and Buffalo Woman — whose identity is not yet known — is also believed to be Indigenous.

Local news outlets and your other social media platforms were missing a public address from you, the premier.

These were horrific and heinous crimes against Indigenous women.

Instead, you posted about things like the Brandon Wheat Kings players who allegedly saved a man's life from suicide. One might think that the focus of that post would have been on the mental health crisis this province is facing, but instead, it was a tone deaf promotion of a hockey team with the words, "Let's go Wheat Kings!"

Several long days went by. Then came Dec. 6, the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On this day, you specifically acknowledged gender-based violence. Then, near the end of your remarks (which felt to me like an afterthought), there's an additional short sentence about Indigenous women, none of whom are specifically named.

How can you honour the life of someone without saying their names?

Furthermore, your response puts much less emphasis on the race-based violence happening in Manitoba.

'Where is our provincial leadership?'

By Dec. 8, the story had become a national news headline. The federal government was being called on for a response to the deaths of these Indigenous women by NDP members of Parliament.

In support of the families, local Indigenous leaders were also calling for the resignation of Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth. Pressure to make a statement had been building.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham, who sits on the Winnipeg Police Board, was asked to halt operations at Prairie Green landfill, where it's believed the remains of two of the women were taken.

This was not your initiative, but you made this announcement, saying "I think it's very important that for right now we take this pause and we get this right."

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, left, and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham announced on Dec. 8 that Prairie Green landfill, which is north of the city, would pause its operations. (Gilbert Rowan/Radio-Canada)

The common-sense decision to halt operations should not be considered a step of action. Buying yourself more time to figure out a plan that should already have been in place is not a solution.

In contrast, leaders from other parties and their members have been very vocal in their outrage. And they should be.

We have these four Indigenous women who are gone, on top of a long history of many more missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people — in addition to the continued socioeconomic impact and harmful effects of colonization, racism and white supremacy.

You could have cited any one of those issues, while condemning this latest news, but instead you kept your few messages generalized.

Why? Where is the sense of urgency? Where is our provincial leadership? Why haven't your PC caucus members addressed this crisis when leaders from other parties have made that a priority?

To this day, we've heard little mention of this story on public platforms from any PC MLA — Kelvin Goertzen, Cameron Friesen, Audrey Gordon — the list of caucus members goes on.

Manitobans realize these tragedies are affecting every single one of us, which makes it your responsibility and moral duty to speak out against these heinous crimes and help this province heal. That's what reconciliation is.

What are all of the many things that a government can do to help a family find closure or to help a community feel safe? If you are unable or unprepared to speak out and take action now, then maybe someone else should before another life is taken.

While you take your time to figure this out, consider that time ran out for Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois, Buffalo Woman, the many more MMIWG2S and their families.

Sincerely,

Alia Lister

Support is available for anyone affected by details of this case. If you require support, you can contact Ka Ni Kanichihk's Medicine Bear Counselling, Support and Elder Services at 204-594-6500, ext. 102 or 104, (within Winnipeg) or 1-888-953-5264 (outside Winnipeg).

Support is also available via Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Liaison unit at 1-800-442-0488 or 204-677-1648.

