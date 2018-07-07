Recently, I had the pleasure of privilege of paddling a historic stretch of a portion of river in Manitoba. The Grass River runs across northern Manitoba — from the Cranberry Lakes, just east of Cranberry Portage, to the Nelson River — and over five days, a friend and I paddled through marshes, portaged over falls and tried to evade the storm clouds that seemed to perpetually follow us.

In some ways, the Grass River exists as an example of what we can do through sustainable development and management.

One might think that the province would be interested in protecting the picturesque state of the Grass River.

It currently seems forgotten by any prospect, standing in clear contrast to the fate of the Burntwood and Nelson Rivers, which have been marred by years of hydroelectric development that have altered their conditions forever, often to the detriment of nearby Indigenous communities.

History flows down this river, which has been used for centuries by Indigenous peoples and was later utilized as a route for fur traders. To this day, the moss-covered shores of the Grass River are populated by trappers cabins. In addition to the area's recreational opportunities, commercial fishers use the larger lakes.

On the Grass River, one will find countless beavers, otters and waterfowl, along with eagles and falcons dotting the skies. The natural habitats of flora and fauna have been allowed to prosper, with minimal disruption from human activity.

From where we paddled, it was difficult to see any evidence of development, which of course was aided by the thick forests and variable topographical features.

However, the Grass River has been under threat before, in one of the areas of the river that is actually designated as a provincial park, under its own namesake.

That decision allowed a logging road and project to go forward, despite protests from environmental groups as well as legislation introduced by the previous NDP government to prevent logging in provincial parks.

While the Grass River Provincial Park itself is a protected area, in a perfect world, a government might move to protect the entire river system, ensuring access for local communities and future generations in perpetuity.

In Manitoba, the Bloodvein, Hayes, Seal and Red rivers are protected through the Canadian Heritage River systems. Some other rivers, such as the Manigotagan River, are also protected from future development with a focus on preserving recreational opportunities for paddlers and canoeists.

State of flux for northern Manitoba

But beyond concerns around protecting natural spaces, northern Manitoba faces a series of other pressures.

The region can currently be described as being in a state of flux, with the future of the region in question with concerns around the effects of climate change as well as the economic outlook for the region.

In Flin Flon, the Hudbay mine closure could result in the loss of 500 well-paying jobs, affecting hundreds more in economic spinoff.

A similar story is unfolding in Thompson, where the smelter operated by Vale will be winding down, resulting in similar potential job losses.

Well documented are the struggles of logging operations such as the former Tolko plant near The Pas.

And of course, at this point you would be hard pressed to find a Manitoban that hasn't heard about the ongoing struggles in Churchill, as a year has passed since the closure of the rail line, accompanied by an ongoing struggle with Omnitrax and the transfer of ownership for the lifeline to the community.

So what does this all mean for northern Manitoba as a region? The Progressive Conservative government was quick to attempt to calm fears in the region and unveiled their plan for the area, Look North, in 2017.

The plan has an ambitious agenda that includes increasing mining activity in the area, stating that mining "still shows potential to be the greatest source of economic growth in the north."

Broadly speaking, the strategy also states that increased logging is an option, noting that "the forestry industry still has room for growth."

The PCs have chosen to follow a path that increases resource extraction in northern Manitoba communities, which could make the area more dependent on a boom-bust cycle of economic activity.

Learn from past mistakes

Manitobans, and especially Indigenous communities, are still learning about, and feeling the pain from, decades of resource and hydroelectric development that has fundamentally altered the landscape north of Lake Winnipeg.

While Winnipeg enjoys cheap electricity, there are Indigenous communities across northern Manitoba that have had their traditional livelihood destroyed in the name of economic progress.

On the Grass River, it is still possible to see a semblance of traditional life.

Fishers and trappers are able to balance their own economic needs with the needs of a rich ecosystem that seeps biodiversity. The portage trails and campsites that we left no trace at have been used for centuries by travellers traversing both sides of the rivers.

It is important for governments, regardless of political stripe, to recognize the importance of protecting these areas, doing so in a responsible manner and not utilizing exceptions to the rules.

The legacy of past provincial governments, with respect to their actions in northern Manitoba, is mixed at best.

Certainly, I would in no way wish that the people of the north experience any more hardship, which has been felt in a tremendous way in the past number of years. Rather, the provincial government must think strategically, and not just for short-term gain.

We shouldn't think about issues around protecting natural spaces as being prohibitive for development.

We must learn from our past mistakes and act in a way that is truly sustainable for future generations.

