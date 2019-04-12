Manitoba's pharmacists should have a greater role in provincial health care

It's no secret that Manitoba's public health-care system is currently undergoing massive and much needed changes.

This transformation is rooted in the provincial government's commitment to improve outcomes for patients across Manitoba. With so many indicators showing that Manitoba is one the worst performing provinces in Canada, an overhaul of this size and scope is a logical step.

But it certainly isn't easy.

Manitoba's pharmacists appreciate that the challenges facing our health-care sector are significant, and that the government is doing everything in its power to stabilize our public finances while improving patient care.

Pharmacists Manitoba is committed to working with the government in these efforts. Indeed, our members have already seen changes impacting their practice.

Broader look needed

Many of the reforms we are seeing are focused on the acute-care aspects of health care — in particular, hospitals. This makes sense, as major cost pressures are found in that part of the system.

Hospitals are important, but at the same time every connection that Manitoba families have with the medical system should be considered.

Pharmacists Manitoba believes a broader look at the system should be taken, and that our members can play a much larger and more impactful role improving health-care outcomes for Manitoba families.

With more than 1,200 community pharmacists and more than 400 pharmacies across Manitoba, we are easily the most accessible part of the public health-care system and, in some rural and remote communities, the only part remaining.

Pharmacists are dedicated to patient-centred care and committed to making a difference in our patients' lives. We are continually looking for ways to improve pharmacy care.

Pharmacists have been seen through the lens of the provincial drug plan for too long, says Procyshyn. If that changes, he says, Manitoba's pharmacists can and will be able to do more. (Jon Nazca/Reuters)

A survey conducted by Abacus Data in March 2019 found an overwhelming majority of Manitobans were in favour of pharmacists prescribing immunizations (93 per cent), birth control (84 per cent), and urinary tract infections (83 per cent).

A strong majority also feel the provincial government should pay pharmacists to assess and prescribe for these health services (83 to 92 per cent). Moreover, pharmacists in general continue to be viewed positively by Manitobans (93 per cent) and 84 per cent are in favour of finding ways to reduce visits to emergency rooms and the overall stress on the primary health-care system.

Playing a larger role

In Saskatchewan and Alberta, for example, pharmacists are stepping up to play a larger role, prescribing for a broad range of conditions including birth control and urinary tract infections, and that has improved access to health-care services.

And across the country, many provinces are working with pharmacists to add prescribing for immunizations to their scope of practice.

In nearly every other provincial jurisdiction, pharmacists are doing more for the families they serve and, in the process, improving health-care outcomes.

This can and should be happening in Manitoba, and it needs to start with a positive, balanced relationship between pharmacists and government.

For too long, pharmacists have been seen through the lens of the provincial drug plan. This needs to change, and if it does, we can and will be able to do more. If it does not, pharmacists will be faced with tough choices. Many already are.

Greater transparency

In fact, pharmacy access hours have already begun to change in our province – a trend that, if it continues, will adversely affect Manitoba families.

We want to work with the provincial government to achieve greater transparency, better value for money and improved sustainability.

But in order for that to happen, it's time for the decision makers at the Manitoba Legislature to update their perspective, build new relationships and let pharmacists fulfil their potential.

This is a tremendous opportunity for patients and taxpayers. We invite the Manitoba government to work with us to bring it to fruition.

