It's hard to go a day without hearing about trade.

Trade is vital to getting my products to market and to ensuring that the products I produce go toward feeding the world.

I am the fourth generation on my family farm. We farm southwest of Brandon, Man., near the community of Minto, producing grain, oilseeds and beef.

Agriculture is vital to both rural and urban Manitobans and Canadians. The food you eat every day doesn't just come from the grocery store and get set down on your table. It is the end result of the hard work of many people just like me.

Last year, net farm income in our country dropped a staggering 45 per cent. This was before China pulled out of the Canadian canola market and before any issues surfaced with pork and beef exports.

The costs of operating my farm rarely go down. We still have to buy the machinery and the seed and fertilizer, feed our livestock and reinvest back into my farm for the next crop year.

'My livelihood is dependent on trade'

It is no secret that my livelihood is dependent on trade. Eighty per cent of Manitoba's agri-food products require other markets.

Manitoba Agriculture says that in 2018, more than $6 billion worth of agri-food goods produced right here in Manitoba were exported around the world, to countries that include the United States, China, Mexico and South Korea.

My family is focused every day on producing the best quality grain and beef that we can. That's what we do best and it is a livelihood we are privileged to have.

Farmers can take into account many pressures and changes year over year, says Campbell, but they cannot mitigate the damage done by 'trade issues and fractured relationships between countries.' (Eric Albrecht/Columbus Dispatch/The Associated Press)

On my farm, I need to have positive working relationships with farmers next door, my seed representatives, my grain merchants and my livestock order buyers.

Similarly, politicians need to work across partisan divides and international borders to do what is best for their constituents. It should be no different on a national or international scale.

The trade agreements our governments have in place must be upheld, to ensure that farmers receive payment for their crops, so that they can continue to reinvest in their operations.

No increase in exports or economic development here at home will happen, if other countries are allowed to ignore what are supposed to be binding trade agreements.

While that may sound overly simplistic, it really isn't.

Farmers can't mitigate trade disputes

The food that I grow is produced in an efficient manner with some of the highest quality standards. Those standards are universally accepted.

We know what standard we have to meet before our products can be sold around the world. We should all be able to play by the same set of rules, regardless of what country we live in and who our political leaders are.

On my farm and in my operation, I can take into account pressures and changes year over year.

I can access crop insurance in bad years or after weather events. There are business risk programs in place for when things are tough.

When trade issues and fractured relationships between countries arise, however, this is not something I can mitigate.

There is no insurance or rainy day fund when political leaders don't get along.

Our political leaders need to understand and appreciate what happens on my fields.

We all have large amounts of capital and risk tied up in our operations. We all depend on international agreements and we are betting on our leaders being able to get along and work together.

I am proud to be a farmer and to stand up for the way of life that I lead.

Agriculture is one of the pillars of my province and my country.

My hope is that our politicians from coast to coast to coast understand that their diplomacy has great effects on what happens on my farm, and what happens to my livelihood, to the community and to the province I call home.

For the sake of all Canadians, our political leaders need to understand and appreciate what happens on my fields and on my farm.

