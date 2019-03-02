They say the definition of privilege is thinking something isn't a problem simply because it doesn't affect you.

Up until recently, crime in our city was that way for me. It was something that happened to someone else somewhere else, not to me and mine in our neck of the woods.

I was so unwittingly privileged, I didn't even bother to lock my vehicle or (at times) my front door.

One evening last fall, that bubble burst spectacularly when two Winnipeg police officers showed up at my door.

They asked me if I knew where my vehicle was. They said they had surveillance camera footage that indicated it had been used to transport stolen goods. I was stunned.

Up to that point, my evening had been fairly quiet.

I'd loaned my vehicle to a friend who said he was just going to pick up some fast food. Unbeknownst to me, he went instead to visit his ex.

Threatened clerk

While he was there, he took his ex's kids out to play. She and her partner took my vehicle, robbed a grocery store and threatened a store clerk with a weapon, police said.

If the officers had told me my car had landed on Mars, I couldn't have been more shocked.

Over the next few weeks, I became uncomfortably familiar with terms like "police report," "case number" and "witness statement."

I discovered just how hard it is to reach an actual human being by phone at a Winnipeg police detachment.

As a victim of crime, I learned just how few rights I had, as opposed to the person who'd stolen my vehicle.

More than a month later, I learned police had located my vehicle only a few blocks from where it was stolen.

MPI informed me it was a complete writeoff, and that I could go to their impound lot on the other end of the city to collect my belongings.

Luckily, two of my sons were with me when I did, because what I saw in my elderly Escape shocked me. Cigarette butts, dirty clothes, condoms (thankfully unused), half-eaten food, shopping bags, empty purses and wallets, smashed cosmetics, empty lighters: it looked like someone had been living in it for months, not just the weeks it had been missing.

Jo Davies' stolen Escape was littered with cigarette butts, dirty clothes, half-eaten food, shopping bags, empty purses and wallets and smashed cosmetics. (Jo Davies)

What kind of mindset allows a person to steal another's property, treat it like garbage, and then turn around and abandon it?

I wondered about my friend's ex, this woman who had taken my vehicle and trashed it, seemingly without a second thought. I wondered about how she grew up.

My friend tells me she was raised by a mother with substance abuse issues, something with which she now struggles. Somehow, that doesn't surprise me.

I discussed it with my sons.

My idea of normal was formed by my parents, both of whom came from households with abusive fathers

We agreed that happy people don't just go out and steal cars. People with respect for themselves and others don't trash another person's property.

Underlying these discussions was the idea that this behaviour wasn't what we considered "normal."

My idea of normal was formed by my parents, both of whom came from households with abusive fathers.

They easily could have perpetuated the chaos and dysfunction with which they grew up, but they were determined to end that cycle.

They made sure my brother and I had food to eat, beds to sleep in, clean clothes to wear and that we went to school and came back on time.

As teenagers, we weren't allowed to stay out late, had to keep our grades up and knew that there would be absolute hell to pay if we were caught smoking or drinking, never mind doing drugs.

Looking back now, I really have to give my mom and dad credit. Despite not having grown up in particularly stable households, they created one for us.

Whether it was thrilling or not, I knew I could count on them to be there. That was my version of "normal."

No free pass

As for the woman who trashed my vehicle and left it behind, I guess it would be easy for me to assume that she never had what I consider a normal home life. I have no clue. From the little I've learned about her, it seems unlikely, and for that I'm sorry.

One thing I do know is that no matter how desperate your circumstances, that doesn't give you a free pass to hurt others, directly or indirectly.

It's too easy to point fingers and lay blame for the ills of this world at the feet of others. Abdicating responsibility for your actions is a cakewalk.

What's tougher is to rise above, step up and do better.

It's what's necessary for the survival of this great country, of which we're all privileged to be a part.

And you know what they say: With great privilege comes great responsibility.

This column is part of CBC's Opinion section. For more information about this section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.

Read more opinion pieces published by CBC Manitoba.