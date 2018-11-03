When my three sons were small and still believed every word I said, (unlike now, when most of my utterances are greeted with eye-rolls, shrugs and disgusted groans), I had a handy trick.

When they wanted me to allow them to do something inappropriate, I'd tell them that I'd lose my "Mommy Licence" if I did.

Oh, the reactions I'd get: horror, shock, gasps of disbelief. I didn't say it too often, just once in a while to redirect their attention to something more productive than eating ice cream for breakfast or staying up till midnight.

However, I'm thinking that parenting licence thing might be worth a try, considering the goofiness I read online yesterday.

The story implied that it's not enough to give birth to your kids, clothe them, feed them, educate them, entertain them and drive them all over hell's half acre on the regular. Nor is it enough to let them suck the juice out of you like a Slurpee in July, leaving you a wizened husk of your former self. Ahem.

No folks, even that isn't enough to keep an outside entity from swooping in to tell you how you're messing up as a parent.

Winnipeg's Child and Family Services agency paid a visit to a mother who had let her seven-year-old and three-year-old walk to the bakery one day last July.

To be clear, this was no long, dreary trek through the wilds. It was a two-minute walk. Around the corner. In their own neighbourhood. To a place where they were known and knew the shopkeeper.

Their mom was actively listening to make sure they were okay, ready to run to them if needed. (In contrast: I used to walk to kindergarten alone each day for the better part of half an hour, albeit when dinosaurs roamed the earth.)

CFS had a report regarding this arduous journey and decided to inform the mother in question that she shouldn't let her kids go out unaccompanied until at least age 12. 12.

What in God's name are we DOING to our children?

Since when did a few minutes' walk on a summer's day in your own neighbourhood turn into a foray into enemy territory? Are our kids so utterly fragile that we can't chance them being out of sight for even two minutes?

Is the world so much more dangerous now than when I was little?

Baby in a box

I have a hard time believing that, considering I grew up in the good old days without mandatory seatbelts or bike helmets.

My mom and dad brought my brother home from the hospital in a cardboard box on the front seat of their half-ton, for pity's sake.

My neighbour's mom used to bake a quarter into her birthday cake each year as a prize. Of course, it was wrapped in plastic, for sanitary reasons. Or to make it stick in the "winner's" gullet easier. Take your pick.

What I'd like to know is since when does CFS have so much time on its hands that it can start handing out parenting advice to families that aren't in crisis?

I was under the impression from news stories in recent years that the agency is hard up for resources, workers, foster families and actual space to house the children they rescue.

To me, "crisis" involves profound and/or imminent danger, not strolling to get a cruller.

'Enough on their plate'

Don't get me wrong. I am grateful to CFS, to the agencies like it and to the people who spend their lives working for the betterment of folks who are dealing with the grim realities of life, including crime, poverty, drug addiction and abuse.

Unquestionably, it takes a special kind of human being to actively seek out harm and work against it, to stand up to darkness rather than turn a blind eye to it.

Without their continued efforts, our society would be in far worse shape than it is now, and for that, my hat is off to them.

That being said, I am equally certain that CFS workers have enough on their plate without investigating non-issues like this one.

In our painfully politically correct world, we need to give our collective heads a shake and look at what we're doing to our children by disallowing them even the tiniest slice of freedom.

The world was a harsh place when I was growing up, too. Kids disappeared, were abused, went hungry and had horrible parents, just like nowadays.

The sad truth is that human nature hasn't changed. We just hear more about the horrors, thanks to social media.

Treating our children like Faberge eggs isn't going to keep them safe. Teaching them to be street smart and letting them learn by doing will.

What's that old saying about teaching a man to fish?

