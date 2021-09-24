This column is an opinion by Bruce Marshall, a retired reservist based in Brampton, Ont. For more information about CBC's Opinion section , please see the FAQ .

As a veteran of the Canadian Forces, I have to say how proud I am of Skyla Hart.

What that Winnipeg teenager is doing — protesting the treatment of Indigenous people by sitting for the national anthem in class — takes courage.

I commend her as a veteran, because her action takes courage. But I also comment because the idea of protest around anthems has been co-opted by people who aren't veterans for entirely political reasons.

I keep hearing that if you kneel or sit or hop on one leg while the anthem is playing, you're "disrespecting veterans."

I'm here to say "nuh-uh."

The veterans I know stand for fairness. And as we learn about what was done in the name of Canada to First Nations people, many of us are outraged.

Now, if you did want to offend veterans, what you'd do is disrespect the flag.

A protester holds an upside-down Canadian flag at a rally against COVID-19 restrictions in Steinbach, Man., on Nov. 14, 2020. Flying a flag upside down is considered an international signal of distress, writes Marshall. 'And where there is no real distress, there is sacrilege to the flag, by using it as political prop.' (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Recently, in photos of protests, I see Canadian flags being flown upside down. That's considered an international signal of distress. And where there is no real distress, there is sacrilege to the flag, by using it as political prop.

The irony is that these are often the very same people who will scream about sitting or kneeling during a national anthem.

'Co-opted what veterans think'

Where has this idea about veterans and anthems come from? What some veterans refer to as the "thank-you-for-your-service" people — those who have never served, but for some reason are hyper-aware of veterans.

They think they "support veterans" by haranguing people like Skyla, who do anything other than stand at rigid attention during the anthem. Really, they've co-opted what veterans think.

I'm here to tell you that this veteran thinks Skyla is a brave young Canadian for her stand.

In addition to being a veteran of the Canadian Forces, I'm also a veteran of 20 years of service with fire and rescue. There, I regularly saw courage. It made me think a lot about courage in all its forms.

Certainly there's the courage in being able to go into a burning building — or toward combat.

But there's also a profound courage demonstrated by those who take actions that may not be understood by all who observe them. That takes guts. That takes courage.

And young Skyla demonstrated with her actions that she has a courage beyond her years to take the seat.

The problem isn't Skyla. The problem is that we've let things get to where they are. - Bruce Marshall

Good Canadians have realized that things are terribly wrong in our relationship with First Nations.

This isn't history. It's now.

Clean water and dozens of other things that we take for granted in Canadian cities are something our government deems First Nations not worthy of.

The basic right to clean water. Something that Canadians go around the world to deliver. But we can't do it here at home. Pitiful. Disgusting. Un-Canadian, even I would say. We can't continue with this nonsense.

We stand for the anthem, because we are proud of Canada. But the more I learn about the shabby way that the Canadian Nation treated people from Skyla's Nation and other First Nations, even I don't stand so proudly anymore.

And if we have young people like Skyla who are offended and ashamed of the anthem, the problem isn't Skyla. The problem is that we've let things get to where they are.

Maybe that school — or maybe even all of us across the nation — should forgo playing O Canada until reconciliation is real and all Canadians can stand together with pride. Maybe the un-Canadians are the ones who continue to stand while this outrage is real.

I applaud Skyla for her actions. But also for her forbearance. Because if I had been treated like Skyla and her family, I'd be doing a lot more than sitting down during the anthem!

It's incumbent now upon all good Canadians to stand — or sit — with the likes of Skyla, so that one day she's proud enough to stand for O Canada.

Until then, I'd be honoured to sit through the anthem with her.

Until then, #ISitWithSkyla.