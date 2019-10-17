Operation Vote: CBC encourages people to cast vote Oct. 21

CBC Manitoba is hosting a block party Thursday afternoon to encourage Winnipeg North constituents to get out and vote on Oct. 21.

Operation Vote will casually connect Winnipeg North constituents with candidates running in the riding, in an attempt to improve voter turnout.

In the 2015 federal election, Winnipeg North had the lowest voter turnout in the city. Of a possible 57,627 voters, fewer than 34,000 cast a ballot — good for 58.94 per cent voter turnout.

Polling Station #135 — which covered a handful of streets between Selkirk and Stella Avenues in 2015 — reflected one of the lowest voter turnouts within the riding, with just 83 out of a possible 272 eligible people casting a ballot (not including advance ballots).

At the time, Liberal incumbent Kevin Lamoureux was re-elected by a landslide, with 23,407 votes — more than double the number of votes cast for the Conservatives, NDP and Green Party combined.

According to Elections Canada, Winnipeg North spans roughly 38 square kilometres, extending from Brookside Boulevard (west boundary) to Red River (east boundary) and from Mollard Road, Leila Avenue and Inkster Boulevard (north boundaries) to the south boundary of the CP Rail line.

Polling Station #135 had one of the lowest voter turnouts in the 2015 federal election. (Google Maps)

In the 2019 election, Lamoureux is trying to keep control of his seat. Kyle Mason is the NDP candidate. Economics student Jordyn Ham is the Conservative candidate. Sai Shanthanand Rajagopal is representing the Greens.

Kathy Doyle is running as an Independent, Andrew Taylor is running for the Communist Party of Canada and Henry Hizon is running for the Christian Heritage Party.

Victor Ong was a candidate for the People's Party of Canada, but he dropped out and there is no replacement.

CBC's Operation Vote Block Party. runs Oct. 17, from 4:30-7 p.m., near the North End Arts Centre on Selkirk Avenue. There will be free hot dogs, food hampers provided by the Bear Clan, volunteers from Elections Canada, members of Indigenous Rock the Vote, and basic needs kits provided by the North End Women's Resource Centre.