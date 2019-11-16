Operation Red Nose launches 25th year in Manitoba, covering 11 communities

Operation Red Nose kicked off for the holiday season on Friday.

The program is celebrating its 25th year of driving people's cars home for free, if they've been drinking or smoking weed.

This year, it's operating in 11 communities: Winnipeg, Brandon, Flin Flon, Gimli, Portage la Prairie, La Broquerie/Steinbach, Saint-Malo, Selkirk, Shilo, The Pas and Thompson.

Last year, more than 4,200 people used the service, said Judy Murphy, president and CEO of Safety Services Manitoba.

Operation Red Nose started with volunteers from the Manta Swim Club, which still make up about 40 per cent its volunteers, said the club's president Steven Lang.

Right now, they've found about a third of volunteers they need, but are processing close to 700 applications at the moment, he said.

"I think people are demanding it. You're going out, having some fun for the night, and the next night, your car's in your driveway. I think people see the benefit of that, not having to get back in a cab going back to get their car and then bringing it home in the morning," he said.

Donations from Operation Red Nose go toward various youth programs in Manitoba. This includes the Manta Swim Club, which directly benefits kids in the club by helping pay for equipment, coaching and lane rental fees, Lang said.

Operation Red Nose opens for service on Nov. 29.

In Winnipeg, you can call 204-957-NOSE (6673) to book a ride. You can also download the Operation Red Nose mobile app.

If you live outside of Winnipeg, contact information can be found online.