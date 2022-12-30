Operation Red Nose, Winnipeg Transit offering free New Year's Eve transportation

Revellers who need transportation on New Year's Eve have two free options to turn to: Operation Red Nose and Winnipeg Transit.

Operation Red Nose, a volunteer service, has been up and running in nine Manitoba communities, including Winnipeg and Brandon, since the end of November. Its volunteers pick people up and drive them home in their own vehicles for free in an effort to prevent drunk driving.

"Anybody who has contacted us and asked for a ride home, we've gotten them home safe and sound," Winnipeg co-ordinator Sharra Hinton said. "It's wonderful to be back and [be] helping everybody."

From 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, people who phone Operation Red Nose for a ride home simply provide contact information and give a description of the vehicle that will be used.

Hinton recommends people call about 45 minutes before they're ready to be picked up, and says the Winnipeg service will be operating within the limits of the perimeter.

Operation Red Nose is also available in Flin Flon, The Pas, Thompson, Shilo, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach and St. Malo.

Rides are free, but drivers will accept donations on behalf of the Manta Swim Club.

Rides can be booked on their website or by calling 204-947-6673. Drivers can also volunteer at the website.

Operation Red Nose has relied on volunteers to help Canadians get home safely for 32 years. (Radio-Canada)

Winnipeg Transit is also offering free rides on New Year's Eve.

Fares will be waived on all regular and transit plus services beginning at 7 p.m. until the end of service . The last buses will leave downtown at about 1:35 a.m., according to a news release from the City of Wininpeg.

People can check the routes and schedules on the Winnipeg Transit app, website or by calling 311.